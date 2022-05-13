Valve veröffentlicht neue Firmware für das Steam Deck

Der Hersteller Valve hat jetzt ein neues Firmware-Update seines Steam-Deck-Handhelds veröffentlicht. Besagte Aktualisierung ermöglicht es unter anderem das Bild eines extern angeschlossenen Bildschirms auf eine Auflösung von 1.280 x 800 Pixeln zu skalieren. Außerdem wurden Probleme mit der Items-Notification behoben. Auch dass Nutzer unter den Favoriten auftauchen, ohne dass die Gamer befreundet waren, ist mit dem neuen Update nun Geschichte. Zudem möchte Valve Darstellungsprobleme von Dialogen beseitigt haben.
Des Weiteren sind Gamer in der Lage für einzelne Spiele die Performance-Settings anzupassen. Besagtes neues Feature findet sich unter Quick Access Menu > Performance > Advanced View. Ebenfalls hat Valve die Leistung verbessert, wenn Spieler von Offline- zu Online-Modi wechseln. Der Punkt “Rumble & Haptics Toggles” wurde aus dem Quick-Access-Menü entfernt.
Die neue Firmware kann ab sofort über den Menüpunkt Software-Update heruntergeladen werden.
Alle Änderungen und Neuheiten im Überblick:
- When connected to an external display, Steam Deck interface is now scaled to virtual 1280x800 resolution (more work on this feature and functionality is underway)
- Added Steam hardware survey functionality for Steam Deck
- Fixed issue with multiple new Steam Inventory items notifications appearing
- Fixed issue with users showing up as Favorites when they are no longer friends
- Fixed issues with various dialogs laying out incorrectly when the on-screen keyboard is visible
- Fixed on-screen keyboard and magnifier interstitials not taking input on first launch of some games
- Players can now set game-specific performance settings. This feature is accessed in Quick Access Menu > Performance > Advanced View
- By default games will use the system performance settings
- If per game settings are toggled on, a profile for the currently running title is created. Any edits will be saved and automatically applied when the game is launched
- You can always toggle this off to go back to system default settings, or reset to system default settings at any time
- Improved performance when switching from offline to online modes
- Improved availability of home screen sections when switching from offline to online modes
- Fixed friends continuing to show as online when Steam is disconnected or switches to offline mode
- Added the Bulgarian Phonetic Traditional and Phonetic keyboard layouts
- Corrected the interaction between CapsLock and Shift
- The keyboard shows AltGr symbol hints when AltGr is not active
- The keyboard only shows AltGr symbols when AltGr is active
- Non-ASCII characters work in desktop mode
- Fixed the doubled 'Г' key on the Russian keyboard
- Removed the 'ґ' key from the Ukrainian keyboard
- Removed rumble & haptics toggles from the Quick Access menu. These can be accessed in the Settings > Controller Settings page.
- Moved Re-order Controllers button to the Other section in the Quick Access menu
- Added a "Stop Streaming" option to the Power menu when hosting a Remote Play session
- Updated Recently Played games list to include streamed games