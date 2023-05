Within 5 or 6 hours into this crisis, Saturday early afternoon, we found that this mysterious issue was a result of a ransomware time-bomb, which was secretly planted a few years ago in our bootloader by a greedy former contractor, with an intention to extract exorbitant ransom from the Company.

The perpetrator was particularly perfidious, because he kept occasional business relations with us over these last few years, as he was waiting for the code-bomb to ‘detonate’, presumably so as not to raise suspicion and hoping that he will be able to extract more ransom as our business and our market share grew.

Ransomware was programmed to ‘explode’ in a way to cause maximum crisis: it was timed so it activates on a spring Saturday, during a long weekend, when most of you should be flying, and most of our engineering team should be enjoying their well-deserved days off. Supposedly, this would put the Company in the panic mode, and give the perpetrator a sufficient leverage to extort his ransom.