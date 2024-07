As companies race to evolve their infrastructure for AI workloads, one of the biggest challenges they face is stitching together the enormous amount of compute required from CPUs, GPUs and accelerators. Being able to do this in a highly efficient way will make or break an organization’s ability to compete in the world of AI. Cornelis is unique in having the products, roadmap, and talent to help customers address this issue. I look forward to joining the team to bring their innovations to even more organizations around the globe.

- so Lisa Spelman