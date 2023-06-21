NEWS
Kurz notiert
AMD investiert 135 Millionen in Irland
Während Intel in den vergangenen Tagen gleich mehrere Inventionen in Milliardenhöhe bekannt gegeben hat, will AMD seinen Ex-Xilinx-Standort in Irland für 135 Millionen US-Dollar ausbauen. 290 neue Jobs sollen hier entstehen und künftige Projekte in den Bereichen Forschung und Entwicklung (R&D), AI, Datacenter, Networking und 6G-Infrastruktur unterstützen.
Der Standort gehörte zu Xilinx, die im Februar 2022 von AMD gekauft wurden. Er soll nun weiter ausgebaut werden. Aufgebaut wurde er bereits 1994 und 2017 durch eine Investition von Xilinx um 100 Arbeitsplätze ausgebaut.
From the cloud and PCs to communications and intelligent end points, AMD’s high-performance and adaptive computing solutions play an increasingly larger role in shaping the future of computing today. For nearly three decades, Ireland has been a flagship European R&D centre developing adaptive computing solutions, drawing from a strong and highly-skilled workforce. By further investing and expanding our presence in Dublin and Cork, we are committed to continuing to both drive innovation in Ireland and to support the European semiconductor ecosystem. Through this investment, our R&D teams in Ireland will design innovative high-performance and adaptive computing engines to accelerate data centre, networking, 6G communications and embedded solutions while taking a leadership position on artificial intelligence.
- Ruth Cotter, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Kommunikation und Human Resources bei AMD
Die Erweiterung wird durch Irland gefördert. Über die Fördersumme macht AMD keine Angaben.