Fehlverhalten: Führungskräfte von Ubisoft müssen das Unternehmen verlassen

Eigentlich wollte der französische Publisher nur mit seinen kommenden Releases für Aufsehen sorgen, allerdings wurde jetzt bekannt, dass Serge Hascoët als Chief Creative Officer zurückgetreten ist. Grund hierfür dürfte unter anderem die Berichterstattung der französischen Zeitung Libération sein. Die Rede ist hier von sexuellem Fehlverhalten in verschiedenen Studios des Unternehmens. Neben Hascoët muss auch der Leiter des kanadischen Studios von Ubisoft seine Koffer packen. Auch die globale Personalchefin des Unternehmens, Cécile Cornet, hat es erwischt.

Hascoët war während seiner jahrzehntelangen Anstellung bei Ubisoft unter anderem verantwortlich für Serien wie Rayman, Assassin's Creed und The Division. Die Position des Chief Creative Officer wird in der Zwischenzeit vom CEO Yves Guillemot ausgefüllt. Die besagten Entwicklungen sind auch eine Reaktion auf Aussagen von Ubisoft-Mitarbeitern, die sich gegen das Verhalten im Unternehmen ausgesprochen haben.

Laut der Webseite Kotaku.com wurden Beschwerden sowohl vom Management als auch vom Studio-HR einfach missachtet. Dies dürfte somit auch die Entlassung von Cécile Cornet erklären, die als Leiterin der Personalabteilung unzureichend auf die Vorwürfe reagiert hat. Einen Nachfolger gibt es bislang noch nicht. Ubisoft ist laut eigenen Angaben derzeit auf der Suche nach einem adäquaten Ersatz und wird zudem seine Personalabteilung umstrukturieren und stärken.

In einem unternehmensweiten Brief, den Kotaku erhalten hatte, informierte Guillemot die Mitarbeiter persönlich über die aktuelle Situation:

In my last message to you, I laid out a series of initiatives that are guiding us as we begin making significant changes within Ubisoft. I also committed to looking across our entire organization, at all levels and geographies, to determine where and how we have fallen short in our guarantee to provide a safe and inclusive workplace environment for all of you. Over the past few weeks, I have been engaged in this rigorous review, and today I want to let you know of some important personnel changes that are a part of reshaping the way we work together.

Serge Hascoët has chosen to resign from his position as Chief Creative Officer, effective immediately. Serge’s decision comes after in-depth discussions we have had together. Following these conversations, I believe, and Serge agrees, that now is the right time for a change. I will take on the CCO role temporarily as we work to define and organize the leadership of the Editorial Department. During this time, I will also personally oversee a complete overhaul of the way in which this team works. My goal is to create an inclusive and open culture that embraces more diverse and multidisciplinary expertise. I will communicate more details about these changes in due course.

Yannis Mallat, Managing Director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, will be stepping down from his role and will leave the Company effective immediately. The recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position.

Additionally, I will be appointing a new Global Head of HR to replace Cécile Cornet, who has decided that it is in the best interest of the company’s unity for her to step down from her role as Global Head of HR. This search will begin immediately, and we will be working with an industry-leading firm to identify the right person. We need to strengthen our HR function, restructure it further and adapt it to the new challenges of our industry. In doing this, we will better serve and support you. We are hiring a top international management consulting firm to audit and reshape our HR procedures and policies.

Toxic behaviors are unacceptable and are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will. As we collectively embark on a path leading to a better Ubisoft, it is my expectation that every leader across this organization manages their teams with the utmost respect. I also expect them to work to drive the change we need, always thinking of what is best for all of you and for Ubisoft.

Yves