EHA-Awards 2022: Das sind die nominierten Produkte

In einer ersten Runde der European Hardware Awards haben wir in mehr als 40 Kategorien die besten Produkte nominiert. Daraus wurde eine Liste erstellt, woraus wir in der zweiten Runde mittels Punktvergabe den jeweiligen Gewinner ermittelt haben.
Wie wir zu den Abstimmungsergebnissen gekommen sind, kann man hier nachlesen. Neben Hardwareluxx aus Deutschland gehören zur EHA KitGuru aus Großbritannien, iO-Tech aus Finnland, PurePC aus Polen, Lab501 aus Rumänien, Geeknetic aus Spanien, Hardware Upgrade aus Italien und Tweakers aus den Niederlanden sowie CowCotland aus Frankreich. Über alle Mitglieder hinweg wurden inzwischen über 500.000 Artikel geschrieben und die gemeinsame Reichweite beträgt 20 Millionen Leser – europaweit versteht sich.
Nun aber ist es Zeit, die Finalisten zu präsentieren, bevor es am 23. Mai die Verleihung der diesjährigen European Hardware Awards im Livestream geben wird.
Bester Prozessor:
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Intel Core i5-12400F
- Intel Core i5-12600K
- Intel Core i7-12700K
- Intel Core i9-12900K
Bestes ATX-Mainboard:
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Formula
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO
- ASUS TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WiFi D4
- Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce
- Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4
- MSI MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi
- MSI MAG X570S Tomahawk Max WiFi
- MSI MEG Z690 Unify
- MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi
- MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi
Bestes Micro-ATX-Mainboard:
- ASUS ROG Strix B660-G Gaming WiFi
- ASUS ROG Strix Z690-G Gaming WiFi
- ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WiFi II
- ASUS TUF GAMING B660M-PLUS WiFi
- Gigabyte B550M AORUS Pro
- Gigabyte B660M DS3H DDR4
- MSI MAG B550M Mortar WiFi
- MSI MAG B560M Mortar
- MSI MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4
- MSI MAG Z690M Mortar WiFi
Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard:
- ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4
- ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact
- ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming
- ASUS ROG Strix B660-I Gaming
- ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming
- ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming WiFi
- Gigabyte B550I AORUS Pro AX
- Gigabyte X570SI AORUS Pro
- Gigabyte Z690I AORUS Ultra
- MSI MEG Z690I Unify
Bester Arbeitsspeicher:
- Corsair Dominator
- Corsair Vengeance
- G.Skill Trident Z Neo
- G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB
- Kingston FURY Beast
- Kingston FURY Renegade
Beste GPU:
- AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:
- AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Reference
- ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT
- ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 6600 XT
- ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 6800
- ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT
- Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT MASTER 16G
- MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio 16G
- Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX6700 XT
- Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX6800 XT
- Sapphire Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled
Beste Grafikkarten mit NVIDIA-GPU:
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC
- ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME
- Gigabyte AORUS RTX 3080 Xtrem Waterforce
- Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 iCHILL X3
- MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming X
- MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING X TRIO 12G
- MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition
- Palit 3060 StormX
- ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AMP Extreme Holo
Bester Gaming-Monitor:
- Alienware QD-OLED AW3423DW
- AOC U28G2XU
- ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ
- Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165
- Gigabyte AORUS FI32U
- Gigabyte AORUS FO48U
- Gigabyte M32U
- iiyama G-Master GB3466WQSU
- LG UltraGear 32GP850
- MSI Oculux NGX253R
- Philips 279M1RV
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G9
Bester Profi-Monitor:
- ASUS ProArt PA32UCR
- Benq SW271C
- Huawei Mate View
- LG UltraFine OLED 32EP950
- LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32BP95E
- MSI Summit MS321UP
- Philips 279M1RV
- Philips Brilliance 498P9Z
Bester CPU-Luftkühler:
- ARCTIC Freezer 35
- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4
- be quiet! Shadow Rock Slim 2
- Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth
- DeepCool AK620
- Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black
- Noctua NH-P1
- SilentiumPC Fera 5
Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:
- Alphacool Eisbaer LT Aurora 360
- ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II
- ASUS ROG Ryujin II 360
- be quiet! silent Loop 2 280
- Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD
- Fractal Lumen S36 RGB
- MSI MEG Coreliquid S360
- NZXT Kraken X53
- NZXT Kraken X73 RGB
Beste Custom-Wasserkühlung:
- Corsair Custom Hydro X
- EK Classic Kit P240
- EK Quantum Velocity 2
- Raijintek Scylla Pro
- Watercool Heatkiller V
Bester Gehäuselüfter:
- Arctic P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB
- be quiet! Light Wings
- be quiet! Silent Wings 3
- Noctua NF-A12x25
- Noctua NF-A20 FLX
- Phanteks T30-120
Beste Festplatte:
- Seagate Barracuda
- Seagate Exos
- Seagate FireCuda
- Seagate IronWolf / Ironwolf Pro
- WD Black
- WD Gold
- WD Red / Red Pro
Beste SSD:
- Corsair Force Series MP600 Pro XT
- Crucial P5 Plus
- Kingston KC3000
- MSI Spatium M480
- Patriot Viper VP4300
- Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus
- Samsung 980 Pro
- Seagate FireCuda 530
- WD Black SN850
Bestes NAS:
- QNAP TS-473A
- QNAP TS-h973AX
- Synology DS1621xs+
- Synology DS220+
- Synology DS920+
Bester externer Speicher:
- Crucial X8 Portable
- Kingston DataTraveler Max
- Kingston XS2000
- Samsung Portable SSD T7
- Samsung Portable SSD X5
- SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2
- Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD
- WD Black D30 Game Drive SSD
- WD Black P50
- WD My Passport SSD
Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:
- be quiet! Silent Base 802
- Cooler Master HAF 700 Evo
- Corsair 4000D Airflow
- Deepcool MATREXX 55 V3 ADD-RGB 3F
- Fractal Design Define 7
- Fractal Design Meshify 2
- Fractal Design Torrent
- Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO
Bestes Micro-ATX-Gehäuse:
- Antec Draco 10
- Chieftec Mesh Series CI-02B-OP
- Chieftronic M2
- Cooler Master TD300 Mesh
- Fractal Design Define Mini C
- Fractal Design Meshify C Mini
- Lian Li Lancool 205M
- Montech Air 100 ARGB
- Phanteks Enthoo Evolv
Bestes ITX-Gehäuse:
- Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P / Max
- Fractal Design Torrent Nano
- NZXT H1 V2
- Phanteks Evolv Shift XT
- Raijintek Pan Slim
- Ssupd Meshlicious
Bestes Netzteil:
- be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12
- be quiet! Pure Power 11
- Corsair TX-M
- Fractal Design ION
- Seasonic Focus SGX
- Seasonic Prime TX
Beste Gaming-Maus:
- ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless
- Cooler Master MM720
- Corsair Sabre RGB Pro
- Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless
- Endgame Gear XM1r
- Glorious Model O Wireless
- Logitech G303 Shroud Edition
- Logitech G502 Hero
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed
- Razer Basilisk V3
- Roccat Kone Pro Air
- Sharkoon Light² 180
- SPG Gear Gem Plus
- Xtrfy MZ1
Beste Gaming-Tastatur:
- ASUS ROG Claymore II
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL
- Corsair K100 RGB
- Corsair K70 RGB PRO
- Gaming Gear Champions Bane
- Logitech G915 Lightspeed
- Mountain Everest 60
- Mountain Everest Max
- Razer Huntsman V2
- Sharkoon Skiller SGK30
- SilentiumPC SPC Gear GK630K Tournament
Bester Router:
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000
- ASUS RT-AX86U
- AVM FRITZ!Box 4060 AX
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX
- HUAWEI WiFi Mesh
- Netgear Nighthawk AX12
- Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500
- Netgear Orbi AX6000
Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:
- HP Reverb G2
- HTC Vive Flow
- HTC Vive Pro 2
- Oculus Quest 2
- Valve Index
Bester Gaming-Stuhl:
- MSI MAG CH130 I Repeltek Fabric
- noblechairs Epic / Epic TX
- noblechairs Hero / Hero TX
- Noblechairs Icon
- Razer Enki
- Sharkoon SKILLER SGS40
Bestes Streaming-Equipment:
- Avermedia Dualcom PW313D
- Elgato Stream Deck
- Elgato Wave 3
- MSI Immerse GV60
- NZXT Capsule
Bestes Gaming-Headset:
- Corsair HS70 Bluetooth
- Corsair HS80
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
- EPOS H6PRO
- HyperX Cloud II Wireless
- Sharkoon Skiller SGH50
- Steelseries Arctis 7X
Beste Kopfhörer:
- Anker Soundcore Life Q35
- Bose QuietComfort 45
- Philips Fidelio L3
- Shure AONIC 50
- Sony WH-1000M4
Beste In-Ears:
- 1MORE True Wireless ANC
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro
- Apple AirPods Pro
- Edifier Neobuds Pro TWS
- Real Me buds air 2
- Sony WF-1000XM4
Beste Lautsprecher:
- Amazon Echo Studio
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+
- Creative SX-FI Carrier
- Edifier S2000 MK III
- Razer Nommo Pro
Bester Mini-PC:
- ASRock NUC 1200
- CORSAIR One
- Intel NUC 11 Pro
- Intel NUC 12 Extreme
- ZOTAC ZBOX Magnus One
Bestes Desktop Gaming-System:
- Box Titanium X 5900X 3080Ti
- Corsair One i300
- Intel NUC 12 Extreme Dragon Canyon
- Lenovo Legion T7
- MSI MEG Aegis Ti5
- MSI MEG Trident X
- ZOTAC ZBOX Magnus One
Bestes Notebook:
- Apple MacBook Pro 16
- ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- ASUS Zenbook 14X Space Edition
- Dell XPS 17 9710
- Framework laptop
- HUAWEI MateBook 14s
- HUAWEI MateBook D16
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
- Lenovo ThinkPad Z16
- Lenovo Yoga 9i
Bestes 2-in-1:
- ASUS ROG Flow X13
- ASUS ZenBook Flip S
- ASUS Zenbook Fold 17 OLED
- HP Spectre x360
- Lenovo Thinkpad X1
- Lenovo Yoga 7i
- Lenovo Yoga 9i
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Bestes Gaming-Notebook:
- ASUS ROG Flow X13
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
- Lenovo Legio 5 / Pro
- Lenovo Legion 7
- MSI Raider GE76
- Razer Blade 17
Bestes Smartphone:
- Apple iPhone 13
- Apple iPhone 13 Pro
- Google Pixel 6
- Google Pixel 6 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OPPO Find X5 Pro
- realme GT 2 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Bestes Wearable:
- Amazfit GTR 3 Pro
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Garmin Epix
- HUAWEI Watch GT3
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
- Xiaomi MI Smart Band 6
Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:
- Alexa Echo 4ª Gen
- Amazon Echo Show 15
- AVM FRITZ!DECT 302
- eufy Video Doorbell
- Google Nest Hub 2
- Homey Pro
Bestes Gaming-Produkt:
- Alienware AW3423DW
- AMD Ryzen 5000 Series
- Intel Core 12th Gen Series
- MSI Raider GE76
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series
- Valve Steam Deck
Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:
- ASUS Non-K-OC
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero
- EK Quantum Velocity 2
- G.Skill Trident Z5
- Intel Core i5-12600K
- Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut
Beste neue Technologie:
- AMD 3D V-Cache
- AMD Radeon Super Resolution
- AMD Rembrandt APUs
- DDR5
- DLSS 2.0
- Intel Alder Lake Architecture
- Mini-LED displays
- NFTs
Produkt des Jahres:
- Alienware AW3423DW
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition
- Intel 12th Gen Core Processors
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti