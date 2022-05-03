EHA-Awards 2022: Das sind die nominierten Produkte

In einer ersten Runde der European Hardware Awards haben wir in mehr als 40 Kategorien die besten Produkte nominiert. Daraus wurde eine Liste erstellt, woraus wir in der zweiten Runde mittels Punktvergabe den jeweiligen Gewinner ermittelt haben.

Wie wir zu den Abstimmungsergebnissen gekommen sind, kann man hier nachlesen. Neben Hardwareluxx aus Deutschland gehören zur EHA KitGuru aus Großbritannien, iO-Tech aus Finnland, PurePC aus Polen, Lab501 aus Rumänien, Geeknetic aus Spanien, Hardware Upgrade aus Italien und Tweakers aus den Niederlanden sowie CowCotland aus Frankreich. Über alle Mitglieder hinweg wurden inzwischen über 500.000 Artikel geschrieben und die gemeinsame Reichweite beträgt 20 Millionen Leser – europaweit versteht sich.

Nun aber ist es Zeit, die Finalisten zu präsentieren, bevor es am 23. Mai die Verleihung der diesjährigen European Hardware Awards im Livestream geben wird.

Bester Prozessor:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i5-12400F

Intel Core i5-12600K

Intel Core i7-12700K

Intel Core i9-12900K

Bestes ATX-Mainboard:

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Formula

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 HERO

ASUS TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WiFi D4

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Elite DDR4

MSI MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi

MSI MAG X570S Tomahawk Max WiFi

MSI MEG Z690 Unify

MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WiFi

MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi

Bestes Micro-ATX-Mainboard:

ASUS ROG Strix B660-G Gaming WiFi

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-G Gaming WiFi

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-G Gaming WiFi

ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WiFi II

ASUS TUF GAMING B660M-PLUS WiFi

Gigabyte B550M AORUS Pro

Gigabyte B660M DS3H DDR4

MSI MAG B550M Mortar WiFi

MSI MAG B560M Mortar

MSI MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4

MSI MAG Z690M Mortar WiFi

Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard:

ASRock Z690 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB4

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact

ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix B660-I Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming WiFi

Gigabyte B550I AORUS Pro AX

Gigabyte X570SI AORUS Pro

Gigabyte Z690I AORUS Ultra

MSI MEG Z690I Unify

Bester Arbeitsspeicher:

Corsair Dominator

Corsair Vengeance

G.Skill Trident Z Neo

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB

Kingston FURY Beast

Kingston FURY Renegade

Beste GPU:

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Reference

ASUS ROG Strix LC Radeon RX 6900 XT

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 6600 XT

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 6800

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6900 XT

Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT MASTER 16G

MSI Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming X Trio 16G

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX6700 XT

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX6800 XT

Sapphire Toxic AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Air Cooled

Beste Grafikkarten mit NVIDIA-GPU:

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 XTREME

Gigabyte AORUS RTX 3080 Xtrem Waterforce

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 iCHILL X3

MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Gaming X

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GAMING X TRIO 12G

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Suprim X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition

Palit 3060 StormX

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AMP Extreme Holo

Bester Gaming-Monitor:

Alienware QD-OLED AW3423DW

AOC U28G2XU

ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ

Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165

Gigabyte AORUS FI32U

Gigabyte AORUS FO48U

Gigabyte M32U

iiyama G-Master GB3466WQSU

LG UltraGear 32GP850

MSI Oculux NGX253R

Philips 279M1RV

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Bester Profi-Monitor:

ASUS ProArt PA32UCR

Benq SW271C

Huawei Mate View

LG UltraFine OLED 32EP950

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32BP95E

MSI Summit MS321UP

Philips 279M1RV

Philips Brilliance 498P9Z

Bester CPU-Luftkühler:

ARCTIC Freezer 35

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4

be quiet! Shadow Rock Slim 2

Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth

DeepCool AK620

Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black

Noctua NH-P1

SilentiumPC Fera 5

Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:

Alphacool Eisbaer LT Aurora 360

ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II

ASUS ROG Ryujin II 360

be quiet! silent Loop 2 280

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD

Fractal Lumen S36 RGB

MSI MEG Coreliquid S360

NZXT Kraken X53

NZXT Kraken X73 RGB

Beste Custom-Wasserkühlung:

Corsair Custom Hydro X

EK Classic Kit P240

EK Quantum Velocity 2

Raijintek Scylla Pro

Watercool Heatkiller V

Bester Gehäuselüfter:

Arctic P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB

be quiet! Light Wings

be quiet! Silent Wings 3

Noctua NF-A12x25

Noctua NF-A20 FLX

Phanteks T30-120

Beste Festplatte:

Seagate Barracuda

Seagate Exos

Seagate FireCuda

Seagate IronWolf / Ironwolf Pro

WD Black

WD Gold

WD Red / Red Pro

Beste SSD:

Corsair Force Series MP600 Pro XT

Crucial P5 Plus

Kingston KC3000

MSI Spatium M480

Patriot Viper VP4300

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus

Samsung 980 Pro

Seagate FireCuda 530

WD Black SN850

Bestes NAS:

QNAP TS-473A

QNAP TS-h973AX

Synology DS1621xs+

Synology DS220+

Synology DS920+

Bester externer Speicher:

Crucial X8 Portable

Kingston DataTraveler Max

Kingston XS2000

Samsung Portable SSD T7

Samsung Portable SSD X5

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD V2

Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD

WD Black D30 Game Drive SSD

WD Black P50

WD My Passport SSD

Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:

be quiet! Silent Base 802

Cooler Master HAF 700 Evo

Corsair 4000D Airflow

Deepcool MATREXX 55 V3 ADD-RGB 3F

Fractal Design Define 7

Fractal Design Meshify 2

Fractal Design Torrent

Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO

Bestes Micro-ATX-Gehäuse:

Antec Draco 10

Chieftec Mesh Series CI-02B-OP

Chieftronic M2

Cooler Master TD300 Mesh

Fractal Design Define Mini C

Fractal Design Meshify C Mini

Lian Li Lancool 205M

Montech Air 100 ARGB

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv

Bestes ITX-Gehäuse:

Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P / Max

Fractal Design Torrent Nano

NZXT H1 V2

Phanteks Evolv Shift XT

Raijintek Pan Slim

Ssupd Meshlicious

Bestes Netzteil:

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12

be quiet! Pure Power 11

Corsair TX-M

Fractal Design ION

Seasonic Focus SGX

Seasonic Prime TX

Beste Gaming-Maus:

ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless

Cooler Master MM720

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless

Endgame Gear XM1r

Glorious Model O Wireless

Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Logitech G502 Hero

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Razer Basilisk V3

Roccat Kone Pro Air

Sharkoon Light² 180

SPG Gear Gem Plus

Xtrfy MZ1

Beste Gaming-Tastatur:

ASUS ROG Claymore II

ASUS ROG Strix Scope NX TKL

Corsair K100 RGB

Corsair K70 RGB PRO

Gaming Gear Champions Bane

Logitech G915 Lightspeed

Mountain Everest 60

Mountain Everest Max

Razer Huntsman V2

Sharkoon Skiller SGK30

SilentiumPC SPC Gear GK630K Tournament

Bester Router:

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AXE11000

ASUS RT-AX86U

AVM FRITZ!Box 4060 AX

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX

HUAWEI WiFi Mesh

Netgear Nighthawk AX12

Netgear Nighthawk RAXE500

Netgear Orbi AX6000

Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:

HP Reverb G2

HTC Vive Flow

HTC Vive Pro 2

Oculus Quest 2

Valve Index

Bester Gaming-Stuhl:

MSI MAG CH130 I Repeltek Fabric

noblechairs Epic / Epic TX

noblechairs Hero / Hero TX

Noblechairs Icon

Razer Enki

Sharkoon SKILLER SGS40

Bestes Streaming-Equipment:

Avermedia Dualcom PW313D

Elgato Stream Deck

Elgato Wave 3

MSI Immerse GV60

NZXT Capsule

Bestes Gaming-Headset:

Corsair HS70 Bluetooth

Corsair HS80

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

EPOS H6PRO

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Sharkoon Skiller SGH50

Steelseries Arctis 7X

Beste Kopfhörer:

Anker Soundcore Life Q35

Bose QuietComfort 45

Philips Fidelio L3

Shure AONIC 50

Sony WH-1000M4

Beste In-Ears:

1MORE True Wireless ANC

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

Apple AirPods Pro

Edifier Neobuds Pro TWS

Real Me buds air 2

Sony WF-1000XM4

Beste Lautsprecher:

Amazon Echo Studio

Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Creative SX-FI Carrier

Edifier S2000 MK III

Razer Nommo Pro

Bester Mini-PC:

ASRock NUC 1200

CORSAIR One

Intel NUC 11 Pro

Intel NUC 12 Extreme

ZOTAC ZBOX Magnus One

Bestes Desktop Gaming-System:

Box Titanium X 5900X 3080Ti

Corsair One i300

Intel NUC 12 Extreme Dragon Canyon

Lenovo Legion T7

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5

MSI MEG Trident X

ZOTAC ZBOX Magnus One

Bestes Notebook:

Apple MacBook Pro 16

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS Zenbook 14X Space Edition

Dell XPS 17 9710

Framework laptop

HUAWEI MateBook 14s

HUAWEI MateBook D16

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Bestes 2-in-1:

ASUS ROG Flow X13

ASUS ZenBook Flip S

ASUS Zenbook Fold 17 OLED

HP Spectre x360

Lenovo Thinkpad X1

Lenovo Yoga 7i

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Bestes Gaming-Notebook:

ASUS ROG Flow X13

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

Lenovo Legio 5 / Pro

Lenovo Legion 7

MSI Raider GE76

Razer Blade 17

Bestes Smartphone:

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

OPPO Find X5 Pro

realme GT 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Bestes Wearable:

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro

Apple Watch Series 7

Garmin Epix

HUAWEI Watch GT3

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Xiaomi MI Smart Band 6

Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:

Alexa Echo 4ª Gen

Amazon Echo Show 15

AVM FRITZ!DECT 302

eufy Video Doorbell

Google Nest Hub 2

Homey Pro

Bestes Gaming-Produkt:

Alienware AW3423DW

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series

Intel Core 12th Gen Series

MSI Raider GE76

Nintendo Switch OLED

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series

Valve Steam Deck

Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:

ASUS Non-K-OC

ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Apex

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero

EK Quantum Velocity 2

G.Skill Trident Z5

Intel Core i5-12600K

Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut

Beste neue Technologie:

AMD 3D V-Cache

AMD Radeon Super Resolution

AMD Rembrandt APUs

DDR5

DLSS 2.0

Intel Alder Lake Architecture

Mini-LED displays

NFTs

Produkt des Jahres: