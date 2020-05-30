European Hardware Awards 2020: Das sind die Finalisten

Üblicherweise befindet sich ein Teil des Redaktionsteams zu diesen Zeitpunkt des Jahres im Taiwanesischen Taipei und besucht dort die Computex. Aufgrund des Coronavirus findet diese nicht Anfang Juni, sondern erst im September statt. Ob dies im gewohnten Umfang geschieht, steht aber noch auf einem anderen Blatt.
Ebenfalls zu Beginn der Computex verleihen wir als Mitglied der European Hardware Association (EHA) die European Hardware Awards. Die Verleihung muss in diesem Jahr in digitaler Form stattfinden. Allerdings befinden wir uns aktuell in der Auswahl der besten Produkte in den verschiedenen Kategorien.
Mehr als 100 Redakteure der beteiligten Webseiten haben in einer ersten Runde die Finalisten gewählt. Neben Hardwareluxx in Deutschland gehören zur EHA KitGuru in Großbritannien, iO-Tech in Finnland, PurePC in Polen, Lab501 in Rumänien, Geeknetic in Spanien, Hardware Upgrade in Italien, Hardware Info in den Niederlanden und CowCotland in Frankreich.
Aus den Finalisten werden aktuell die Gewinner ermitteln. Diese werden auf einem Online-Event am 25. Juni bekanntgegeben. Interessierte Teilnehmer, Hersteller und Händler können sich unter diesem Link für den Event registrieren.
In der Folge nun die Finalisten in den verschiedenen Kategorien:
Bester Prozessor:
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Intel Core i9 10900K
Bestes ATX-Mainboard:
- ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
- ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming
- ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero
- ASUS ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming
- ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha
- Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite
- Gigabyte X570 AORUS Master
- Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce
- MSI B450 Tomahawk Max
- MSI MEG X570 ACE
- MSI MEG X570 Godlike
- MSI MEG Z490 ACE
- MSI TRX40 Creator
- MSI Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi
Bestes Micro-ATX-Mainboard:
- ASRock X570M Pro4
- ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact
- ASUS ROG Strix Z490-G Gaming
- ASUS TUF B450M-Pro Gaming
- Gigabyte Z490M Gaming X
- MSI B450M Mortar Max
- MSI B460M Mortar
- MSI MPG Z490M Gaming Edge
Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard:
- ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3
- ASUS ROG Strix B450-I Gaming
- ASUS ROG Strix Z490-I Gaming
- ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming
- Gigabyte X570 I AORUS Pro
- Gigabyte Z490 I AORUS Ultra
- MSI B450I Gaming Plus
- MSI MEG Z490I Unify
Bester Arbeitsspeicher-Serie:
- Corsair Dominator Platinum Special Edition
- Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro
- Crucial Ballistix Max
- G.Skill Flare X
- G.Skill Trident Z Neo
- G.Skill Trident Z RGB
- G.Skill Trident Z Royal
- HyperX Fury RGB
- Thermaltake Toughram RGB
Beste GPU:
- AMD Navi 10 [Radeon RX 5700 (XT)]
- NVIDIA TU102 [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti]
- NVIDIA TU104 [GeForce RTX 2080 (Super)]
- NVIDIA TU106 [GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) / 2070]
- NVIDIA TU116 [GeForce GTX 1660 (Ti/Super)]
Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:
- ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT OC
- Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 5700 XT
- Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC
- MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming X
- PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil
- Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT
- Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT Pulse
- Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Pulse
Beste Grafikkarte mit NVIDIA-GPU:
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC
- Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC
- MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming X
- MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Super Gaming X
- MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming X Trio
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Gaming X Trio
- MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Super AMP Extreme
Bester Gaming-Monitor:
- Acer Predator X35
- AOC 24G2U
- AOC Agon AG353UCG
- ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ
- ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ
- ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM
- ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ
- Gigabyte AORUS FI27Q
- LG 38GL950G
- MSI Optix MAG272CQR
- MSI Optix MPG341CQR
- Samsung C49RG90
Bester professioneller Monitor:
- Acer ConceptD CP7271K
- AOC U2790PQU
- ASUS PA34VC
- ASUS ProArt PA32UC-X
- Dell UltraSharp UP3218K
- Dell UltraSharp UP3221Q
- Lenovo ThinkVision P44w
- MSI Prestige PS341WU
- Philips 499P9H
Bester CPU-Luftkühler:
- Be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4
- Be quiet! Shadow Rock 3
- Corsair A500
- DeepCool Assassin III
- Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black
- Noctua NH-U12A
- Scythe Fuma 2
- Scythe Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition
- Zalman CNPS20X
Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:
- Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240
- ASUS ROG Strix LC360
- Corsair Hydro H115i Pro RGB XT
- Corsair Hydro H150i Pro RGB XT
- EK AIO 360 D-RGB
- Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prisma
- Gigabyte AORUS Liquid Cooler 360
- NZXT Kraken Z63
Bester Gehäuselüfter:
- Be quiet! Silent Wings 3
- Corsair LL1x0
- Corsair ML120 Pro RGB Premium
- Corsair QL1x0
- Noctua A12x25
- Noctua NF-A1x
- Raijintek Iris 1x Rainbow RGB
- Scythe Kaze Flex
Beste HDD-Serie:
- Seagate Barracuda (Pro)
- Seagate Exos
- Seagate IronWolf (Pro)
- Toshiba N300
- WD Blue
- WD Gold
- WD Red (Pro)
Beste SSD-Serie:
- Corsair Force MP600
- Gigabyte AORUS NVMe Gen4
- Kingston A2000
- Kioxia RC500
- Patriot Viper VP4100
- Sabrent Rocket 4.0
- Samsung 970 Evo Plus
- WD Black SN750
Bestes NAS:
- ASUSTOR AS5304T
- QNAP TS-1677X-16G
- QNAP TS-332X
- Synology DiskStation DS218j
- Synology DiskStation DS418play
Bester externer Speicher:
- ASUS ROG Strix Arion
- Crucial X8
- G-Technology G-Drive Mobile Pro SSD
- Samsung T7 Touch
- Samsung X5
- Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD
- WD WD_Black P50
Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:
- Be quiet! Pure Base 500DX
- Cooler Master Silencio S600
- Corsair iCUE 465X RGB
- Fractal Design Define 7 (XL)
- IN WIN 309
- Lian Li Lancool II
- Lian Li PC-O11D XL ROG Certified
- Phanteks Eclipse P600s
- Phanteks Evolv X
- Raijintek Silenos Pro
Bestes Micro-ATX-Gehäuse:
- Antec Dark Phantom DP301M Black
- Cooler Master Masterbox NR400
- Cooler Master Masterbox Q300L
- Cooler Master Silencio S400
- Corsair Crystal Series 280X RGB
- NZXT H400i
- Thermaltake Level 20 VT
Bestes ITX-Gehäuse:
- Cooler Master MasterCase H100
- Dancase A4-SFX v4.1
- Fractal Design Era ITX
- Lian Li TU150
- Monster Labo The First
- NZXT H1
- NZXT H210i
- Phanteks Evolv Shift Air
- Raijintek Metis EVO
- Streacom DA2
Bestes Netzteil:
- Be quiet! Straight Power 11
- Corsair AXi
- Fractal Design Ion+
- Phanteks AMP
- Seasonic Connect
- Seasonic Prime TX
Beste Gaming-Maus:
- ASUS ROG Chakram
- Cooler Master MM830
- Cooler Master MM710
- Corsair Dark Core RGB Performance
- Corsair Nightsword RGB
- Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite
- Endgame Gear XM1
- Glorious PC Gaming Race Model O
- HyperX Pulsefire Dart
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed
- Razer Viper Mini
- Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless
Beste Gaming-Tastatur:
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe
- Cooler Master MasterKeys MK850
- Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile
- Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT
- Ducky Shine 7
- HyperX Alloy Elite RGB
- Logitech G915
- Mountain Everest
- Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition
- SteelSeries Apex Pro
- Wooting One
Bester WLAN-Router:
- Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000
- Asus ZenWiFi AC
- AVM Fritz!BOX 7590
- Netgear NightHawk AX12
- Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500
- Netgear Nighthawk R8000 X6
- Netgear Nighthawk XR700 Pro-Gaming
- TP-Link Archer C80
Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:
- HTC Vive Cosmos
- Oculus Quest
- Oculus Rift S
- Valve Index
Bester Gaming-Stuhl:
- Corsair T3 Rush
- Noblechairs Epic
- Noblechairs Hero
- Noblechairs Icon
Bestes Gaming-Headset:
- ASUS ROG Theta 7.1
- Cooler Master MH670
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless
- HyperX Cloud Flight S
- HyperX Cloud MIX
- HyperX Cloud Orbit S
- Steelseries Arctis 7 2019
Bestes Headset:
Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Copper
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Creative SXFI Theater
Jabra Elite 85h
Sennheiser HD650
Sony WH-1000XM3
Beste Kopfhörer:
- 1More True Wireless ANC
- Apple AirPods Pro
- Creative Outlier Gold
- Huawei FreeBuds 3
- RHA TrueConnect
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+
- Sony WF-1000XM3
Beste Lautsprecher:
- Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo
- Nubert nuPro X4000
- Edifier S3000 Pro 2.0
Bester Mini-PC:
- Corsair One i145s
- HP Z2 Mini G4
- Intel NUC 10th Gen
- Lenovo Legion C730
- MSI Cubi 5
- MSI Trident X
- Razer Tomahawk
- ZOTAC MEK Mini
Bestes Gaming-Desktop-System:
- Azerty Gaming Titanium
- Corsair One i145s
- Lenovo Legion T730
- MSI Prestige P100
- MSI Trident X Plus
- PCSpecialist Ignite X1 Gaming
- POWERLAB Evil RTX2080S
- ZOTAC MEK Mini
Bestes Notebook:
- Apple Macbook Pro 16 (2019)
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- ASUS Zenbook Duo UX481FL
- Dell XPS 13
- Huawei MateBook D15
- Huawei Matebook X Pro
- Lenovo Ideapad S540-13ARE
- Lenovo Yoga 7 Slim
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
Bestes 2-in-1:
- ASUS VivoBook Flip
- Dell XPS 7390 2-in-1
- HP Elitebook x360 1040 G7
- HP Spectre x360 13-aw0200nd
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
- Lenovo Yoga C940
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Bestes Gaming-Notebook:
- Acer Predator Triton 500
- Acer Predator Triton 900
- ASUS ROG Griffin
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- Gigabyte AORUS 17G
- Lenovo Legion 7i
- Lenovo Legion Y740
- MSI GE66 Raider
- MSI GS66 Stealth
- MSI GT76 Titan DT
- Razer Blade Pro 17
- Razer Blade Stealth 13
Bestes Smartphone:
- Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Apple iPhone SE 2020
- ASUS ROG Phone II
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OPPO Find X2
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10(+)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s
Bestes Wearable:
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Garmin Fenix 6X Pro
- Huawei Watch GT2
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4
Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:
- Amazon Echo Show 8
- Google Nest Hub
- Google Nest Mini
- Sonos Move
- Xiaomi Roborock S6
Bestes Gaming-Produkt:
- AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:
- AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- ASUS ROG Maximus XII Apex
- Crucial Ballistix Sport LT
- Intel Core i9 10900K
- Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut
Beste neue Technologie:
- 360 Hz Displays
- 5G Phones
- Chiplet CPU design
- Foldable phones
- NVIDIA DLSS 2.0
- PCI-Express 4.0
- ProSiphon Technology
Produkt des Jahres:
- AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation
- AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
Wie genau die verschiedenen Schritte der Wahl vollzogen werden, findet ihr im PDF zur Methodik.