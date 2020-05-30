European Hardware Awards 2020: Das sind die Finalisten

Üblicherweise befindet sich ein Teil des Redaktionsteams zu diesen Zeitpunkt des Jahres im Taiwanesischen Taipei und besucht dort die Computex. Aufgrund des Coronavirus findet diese nicht Anfang Juni, sondern erst im September statt. Ob dies im gewohnten Umfang geschieht, steht aber noch auf einem anderen Blatt.

Ebenfalls zu Beginn der Computex verleihen wir als Mitglied der European Hardware Association (EHA) die European Hardware Awards. Die Verleihung muss in diesem Jahr in digitaler Form stattfinden. Allerdings befinden wir uns aktuell in der Auswahl der besten Produkte in den verschiedenen Kategorien.

Mehr als 100 Redakteure der beteiligten Webseiten haben in einer ersten Runde die Finalisten gewählt. Neben Hardwareluxx in Deutschland gehören zur EHA KitGuru in Großbritannien, iO-Tech in Finnland, PurePC in Polen, Lab501 in Rumänien, Geeknetic in Spanien, Hardware Upgrade in Italien, Hardware Info in den Niederlanden und CowCotland in Frankreich.

Aus den Finalisten werden aktuell die Gewinner ermitteln. Diese werden auf einem Online-Event am 25. Juni bekanntgegeben. Interessierte Teilnehmer, Hersteller und Händler können sich unter diesem Link für den Event registrieren.

In der Folge nun die Finalisten in den verschiedenen Kategorien:

Bester Prozessor:

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X

Intel Core i9 10900K

Bestes ATX-Mainboard:

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

ASUS ROG Strix X570-E Gaming

ASUS ROG Maximus XII Hero

ASUS ROG Strix Z490-E Gaming

ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha

Gigabyte X570 AORUS Elite

Gigabyte X570 AORUS Master

Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Xtreme Waterforce

MSI B450 Tomahawk Max

MSI MEG X570 ACE

MSI MEG X570 Godlike

MSI MEG Z490 ACE

MSI TRX40 Creator

MSI Z490 Gaming Carbon WiFi

Bestes Micro-ATX-Mainboard:

ASRock X570M Pro4

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Impact

ASUS ROG Strix Z490-G Gaming

ASUS TUF B450M-Pro Gaming

Gigabyte Z490M Gaming X

MSI B450M Mortar Max

MSI B460M Mortar

MSI MPG Z490M Gaming Edge

Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard:

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3

ASUS ROG Strix B450-I Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix Z490-I Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming

Gigabyte X570 I AORUS Pro

Gigabyte Z490 I AORUS Ultra

MSI B450I Gaming Plus

MSI MEG Z490I Unify

Bester Arbeitsspeicher-Serie:

Corsair Dominator Platinum Special Edition

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro

Crucial Ballistix Max

G.Skill Flare X

G.Skill Trident Z Neo

G.Skill Trident Z RGB

G.Skill Trident Z Royal

HyperX Fury RGB



Thermaltake Toughram RGB

Beste GPU:

AMD Navi 10 [Radeon RX 5700 (XT)]

NVIDIA TU102 [GeForce RTX 2080 Ti]

NVIDIA TU104 [GeForce RTX 2080 (Super)]

NVIDIA TU106 [GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) / 2070]

NVIDIA TU116 [GeForce GTX 1660 (Ti/Super)]

Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT OC

Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 5700 XT

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC

MSI Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming X

PowerColor Radeon RX 5700 XT Red Devil

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT

Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT Pulse

Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Pulse

Beste Grafikkarte mit NVIDIA-GPU:

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti OC

Gigabyte AORUS GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Xtreme

Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming OC

MSI GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming X

MSI GeForce RTX 2060 Super Gaming X

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Gaming X Trio

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Super Gaming X Trio

MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Z Trio

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 Super AMP Extreme

Bester Gaming-Monitor:

Acer Predator X35

AOC 24G2U

AOC Agon AG353UCG

ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ

ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ

ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM

ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ

Gigabyte AORUS FI27Q

LG 38GL950G

MSI Optix MAG272CQR

MSI Optix MPG341CQR

Samsung C49RG90

Bester professioneller Monitor:

Acer ConceptD CP7271K

AOC U2790PQU

ASUS PA34VC

ASUS ProArt PA32UC-X

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K

Dell UltraSharp UP3221Q

Lenovo ThinkVision P44w

MSI Prestige PS341WU

Philips 499P9H

Bester CPU-Luftkühler:

Be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4

Be quiet! Shadow Rock 3

Corsair A500

DeepCool Assassin III

Noctua NH-D15 chromax.black

Noctua NH-U12A

Scythe Fuma 2

Scythe Mugen 5 Black RGB Edition

Zalman CNPS20X

Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 240

ASUS ROG Strix LC360

Corsair Hydro H115i Pro RGB XT

Corsair Hydro H150i Pro RGB XT

EK AIO 360 D-RGB

Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prisma

Gigabyte AORUS Liquid Cooler 360

NZXT Kraken Z63

Bester Gehäuselüfter:

Be quiet! Silent Wings 3

Corsair LL1x0

Corsair ML120 Pro RGB Premium

Corsair QL1x0

Noctua A12x25

Noctua NF-A1x

Raijintek Iris 1x Rainbow RGB

Scythe Kaze Flex

Beste HDD-Serie:

Seagate Barracuda (Pro)

Seagate Exos

Seagate IronWolf (Pro)

Toshiba N300

WD Blue

WD Gold

WD Red (Pro)

Beste SSD-Serie:

Corsair Force MP600

Gigabyte AORUS NVMe Gen4

Kingston A2000

Kioxia RC500

Patriot Viper VP4100

Sabrent Rocket 4.0

Samsung 970 Evo Plus

WD Black SN750

Bestes NAS:

ASUSTOR AS5304T

QNAP TS-1677X-16G

QNAP TS-332X

Synology DiskStation DS218j

Synology DiskStation DS418play

Bester externer Speicher:

ASUS ROG Strix Arion

Crucial X8

G-Technology G-Drive Mobile Pro SSD

Samsung T7 Touch

Samsung X5

Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

WD WD_Black P50

Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:

Be quiet! Pure Base 500DX

Cooler Master Silencio S600

Corsair iCUE 465X RGB

Fractal Design Define 7 (XL)

IN WIN 309

Lian Li Lancool II

Lian Li PC-O11D XL ROG Certified

Phanteks Eclipse P600s

Phanteks Evolv X

Raijintek Silenos Pro

Bestes Micro-ATX-Gehäuse:

Antec Dark Phantom DP301M Black

Cooler Master Masterbox NR400

Cooler Master Masterbox Q300L

Cooler Master Silencio S400

Corsair Crystal Series 280X RGB

NZXT H400i

Thermaltake Level 20 VT

Bestes ITX-Gehäuse:

Cooler Master MasterCase H100

Dancase A4-SFX v4.1

Fractal Design Era ITX

Lian Li TU150

Monster Labo The First

NZXT H1

NZXT H210i

Phanteks Evolv Shift Air

Raijintek Metis EVO

Streacom DA2

Bestes Netzteil:

Be quiet! Straight Power 11

Corsair AXi

Fractal Design Ion+

Phanteks AMP

Seasonic Connect

Seasonic Prime TX

Beste Gaming-Maus:

ASUS ROG Chakram

Cooler Master MM830

Cooler Master MM710

Corsair Dark Core RGB Performance

Corsair Nightsword RGB

Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite

Endgame Gear XM1

Glorious PC Gaming Race Model O

HyperX Pulsefire Dart

Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Razer Viper Mini

Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless

Beste Gaming-Tastatur:

ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe

Cooler Master MasterKeys MK850

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT

Ducky Shine 7

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB

Logitech G915

Mountain Everest

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition

SteelSeries Apex Pro

Wooting One

Bester WLAN-Router:

Asus ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

Asus ZenWiFi AC

AVM Fritz!BOX 7590

Netgear NightHawk AX12

Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500

Netgear Nighthawk R8000 X6

Netgear Nighthawk XR700 Pro-Gaming

TP-Link Archer C80

Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:

HTC Vive Cosmos

Oculus Quest

Oculus Rift S

Valve Index

Bester Gaming-Stuhl:

Corsair T3 Rush

Noblechairs Epic

Noblechairs Hero

Noblechairs Icon

Bestes Gaming-Headset:

ASUS ROG Theta 7.1

Cooler Master MH670

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless

HyperX Cloud Flight S

HyperX Cloud MIX

HyperX Cloud Orbit S

Steelseries Arctis 7 2019

Bestes Headset:

Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless Copper

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Creative SXFI Theater

Jabra Elite 85h

Sennheiser HD650

Sony WH-1000XM3

Beste Kopfhörer:

1More True Wireless ANC

Apple AirPods Pro

Creative Outlier Gold

Huawei FreeBuds 3

RHA TrueConnect

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Sony WF-1000XM3

Beste Lautsprecher:

Bowers & Wilkins Formation Duo

Nubert nuPro X4000

Edifier S3000 Pro 2.0

Bester Mini-PC:

Corsair One i145s

HP Z2 Mini G4

Intel NUC 10th Gen

Lenovo Legion C730

MSI Cubi 5

MSI Trident X

Razer Tomahawk

ZOTAC MEK Mini

Bestes Gaming-Desktop-System:

Azerty Gaming Titanium

Corsair One i145s

Lenovo Legion T730

MSI Prestige P100

MSI Trident X Plus

PCSpecialist Ignite X1 Gaming

POWERLAB Evil RTX2080S

ZOTAC MEK Mini

Bestes Notebook:

Apple Macbook Pro 16 (2019)

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS Zenbook Duo UX481FL

Dell XPS 13

Huawei MateBook D15

Huawei Matebook X Pro

Lenovo Ideapad S540-13ARE

Lenovo Yoga 7 Slim

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Bestes 2-in-1:

ASUS VivoBook Flip

Dell XPS 7390 2-in-1

HP Elitebook x360 1040 G7

HP Spectre x360 13-aw0200nd

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Lenovo Yoga C940

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Bestes Gaming-Notebook:

Acer Predator Triton 500

Acer Predator Triton 900

ASUS ROG Griffin

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Gigabyte AORUS 17G

Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo Legion Y740

MSI GE66 Raider

MSI GS66 Stealth

MSI GT76 Titan DT

Razer Blade Pro 17

Razer Blade Stealth 13

Bestes Smartphone:

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone SE 2020

ASUS ROG Phone II

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

OPPO Find X2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10(+)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s

Bestes Wearable:

Apple Watch Series 5

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro

Huawei Watch GT2

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:

Amazon Echo Show 8

Google Nest Hub

Google Nest Mini

Sonos Move

Xiaomi Roborock S6

Bestes Gaming-Produkt:

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

AMD Ryzen 5 3600

ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

ASUS ROG Maximus XII Apex

Crucial Ballistix Sport LT

Intel Core i9 10900K

Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut

Beste neue Technologie:

360 Hz Displays

5G Phones

Chiplet CPU design

Foldable phones

NVIDIA DLSS 2.0

PCI-Express 4.0

ProSiphon Technology

Produkt des Jahres:

AMD Ryzen 3rd Generation

AMD Ryzen Mobile 4000

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Wie genau die verschiedenen Schritte der Wahl vollzogen werden, findet ihr im PDF zur Methodik.