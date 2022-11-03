Werbung
NVIDIA hat bereits in der vergangenen Woche seinen Game-Ready-Treiber in der Version 526.47 veröffentlicht. Wie sich den Releasenotes entnehmen lässt, wurde unter anderem ein Problem beim Action-Rollenspiel Cyberpunk 2077 gelöst. Außerdem dürfen sich alle Besitzer eines Samsung Odyssey-Ark-Monitors freuen. Ab sofort kann bei der Refresh-Rate die Option 165 Hz ausgewählt werden. Eine komplette Auflistung aller behobenen Fehler findet sich weiter unten.
Zusätzlich gibt es einen Day-One-Support für den von Sumo Digital entwickelten Plattformer Sackboy. Ebenfalls werden Victoria 3 und WRC Generations mit dem neuen Update unterstützt. Für F1 22 hat der neue Treiber DLSS 3 in petto.
Auch mit der 526.47 ist es NVIDIA nicht gelungen, alle Probleme zu beseitigen. Insbesondere Spieler von Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II sollten vorerst auf eine Installation verzichten. Hier kann es zu Problemen bei der Darstellung kommen. Aber auch Forza Horizon 5 hat mit Artefakten zu kämpfen. Zumindest für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II hat man inzwischen einen Hotfix veröffentlicht.
Der neue GeForce 526.47 Game-Ready-Treiber kann ab sofort direkt bei NVIDIA heruntergeladen werden. Die offizielle Releasenotes finden sich hier.
Folgende Fehler wurden mit der neuen Version behoben:
- [Cyberpunk 2077] In game map may display corruption [3829994]
- Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]
- [RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition [3702953]
- 165Hz refresh rate option not availlable on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor [3840122]
- When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select the wrong monitor [200633408]
- Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]
Folgende Fehler sind aktuell bekannt:
- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]
- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]
- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]
- Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]
- RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]
- Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report higher GPU usage on some RTX 30- series configurations [3830387] Workaround: disable Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling from the Windows Settings
- VTube Studio may crash to black screen [3838158] Temporary workaround: Delete the file VTube Studio Data\Plugins\x86 64\GPUManagementPlugin.dll
- [Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]
- [Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation [3838022]
- [Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3835099]
- When both NVIDIA Low Latency Mode is set to Ultra in the NVIDIA Control Panel and NVIDIA Reflex is set to “Boost + Enabled” in a game, the graphics card will not return to idle clock speeds after exiting the game until the PC is rebooted. [3846389]