AMD veröffentlicht Adrenalin-Beta-Treiber 2020 Edition 20.1.4

AMD hat heute eine neue Version seiner Radeon-Software-Suite Adrenalin-2020 veröffentlicht. Die Version Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 befindet sich noch im Beta-Status und sorgt bei Spielen wie Journey to the Savage Planet und Warcraft III: Reforged für eine um bis zu 11 % verbesserte Performance in vielen Szenarien.

Ebenfalls behoben wurden unter anderem auch Korruptionsprobleme und Abstürze bei Vulkan basierenden Spielen wie Red Dead Redemption 2 und GTA V. Auch fehlende Radeon ReLive-Audio-Aufnahmen und die inkorrekt dargestellte Ganzzahlskalierung auf einigen Windows 7-Hardwarekonfigurationen wurde verbessert.

Behobene Fehler:

Red Dead Redemption 2 may experience square or blocky textures on some terrain during gameplay when using Vulkan API

Some Vulkan API games may experience a crash or application hang when performing a task switch while Radeon Image Sharpening is enabled

Text overflow is observed in toast messages for some languages

Radeon ReLive may fail to switch recording to desktop when Radeon Software is open

Grand Theft Auto V may experience a system hang or black screen at launch, when opening Radeon Overlay while in game, or after performing a task switch while in game

Audio may intermittently be missing from Radeon ReLive recordings near the end of recorded clips

Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations

Bekannte Fehler:

A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products

A system crash or hang may occur when running the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers benchmark

Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution

Multiple games may have very dark or very bright graphics in game when HDR is enabled in Windows

Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey

The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications

Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened

Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord

Der Download des AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.1.4 ist ab sofort bei AMD möglich.