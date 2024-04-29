Werbung

In einer ersten Runde der European Hardware Awards haben wir in den vergangenen Tagen und Wochen in mehr als 40 Kategorien die besten Produkte nominiert. Daraus wurde eine Liste erstellt, woraus wir in der zweiten Runde mittels Punktvergabe den jeweiligen Gewinner ermittelt haben. Diese beiden Runden sind nun abgeschlossen und wir wollen unsere Leser darüber informieren, wer die nominierten Hersteller und Produkte sind, die ins Finale gekommen sind.

Wie wir zu den Abstimmungsergebnissen gekommen sind, kann man hier nachlesen. Neben Hardwareluxx aus Deutschland gehören zur EHA KitGuru aus Großbritannien, iO-Tech aus Finnland, PurePC aus Polen, Lab501 aus Rumänien, Geeknetic aus Spanien, Hardware Upgrade aus Italien und Technology Insider aus den Niederlanden sowie CowCotland aus Frankreich. Über alle Mitglieder hinweg wurden inzwischen über 500.000 Artikel geschrieben und die gemeinsame Reichweite beträgt 20 Millionen Leser – europaweit versteht sich.

In der ersten Runde haben alle beteiligten Redaktionen ihre Favoriten in den Kategorien genannt. Aus diesen wurde eine Liste aller Finalisten erstellt. In einer zweiten Runde werden alle Redaktionen nun ihre Punkte vergeben.

Am 3. Juni werden wir dann in einer Verleihungs-Zeremonie die Gewinner bekanntgeben.

Dies sind die Finalisten:

Bester Desktop-Prozessor:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X

Intel Core i5-14600K

Intel Core i7-14700K

Intel Core i9-14900K

Bester Notebook-Prozessor:

AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HS

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS

Apple M3 Max

Apple M3 Pro

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Intel Core i7 14700HX

Intel Core i9-14900HX

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Bester Smartphone-SoC:



Apple A16 Bionic

Apple A17 Pro

Google Tensor G3

Mediatek Dimensity 9300

Samsung Exynos 2400

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Bestes ATX- und Micro-ATX-Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren:

ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO

ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE

ASUS ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WIFI

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi

GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Xtreme

MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO

MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI

MSI MEG X670E ACE

Bestes ATX- und Micro-ATX-Mainboard für Intel-Prozessoren:

ASRock Z790 NOVA WiFi

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 DARK HERO

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO BTF

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX ENCORE

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WIFI

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS ELITE X WIFI7

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER X

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Xtreme X

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk MAX WiFi

MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX

Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren:

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Gene

ASUS ROG STRIX B650E-I Gaming WiFi

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI

GIGABYTE B650I AORUS Ultra

MSI MPG B650I EDGE WiFi

Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard für Intel-Prozessoren:



ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4

ASRock Z790I Lightning WiFi

ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-I GAMING WIFI

GIGABYTE B760I AORUS Pro

GIGABYTE Z790I AORUS Ultra

MSI MPG B760I EDGE WIFI

MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi

Beste Speicherserie:



Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB

Corsair Vengeance RGB

G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo DDR5

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5

Kingston Fury Beast RGB

Kingston Fury Renegade RGB

Lexar Ares RGB

Patriot Viper Xtreme 5

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5

Beste Desktop-GPU:

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Beste Notebook-GPU:

AMD Radeon RX 7900M

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:

ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7800 XT

Sapphire NITRO+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X

Sapphire PURE RX 7700 XT

Beste Grafikkarte mit NVIDIA-GPU:

AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 XTREME WATERFORCE

ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Super Dual

ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Matrix Platinum

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition

GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Super Aero OC

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER FE

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 FE

Bester Gaming-Monitor:

ACER Predator X45

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD

MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED

MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED

MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED

Bester Monitor:

ACER NITRO SPATIALLABS

ACER SpatialLabs View Pro 27

ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC

EIZO EV3240X

Philips Evnia 34M2C8600

MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD

Bester CPU-Luftkühler:

APNX AP1-V

Arctic Freezer A36

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5

be quiet! Dark Rock Elite

Cooler Master MasterAir MA824 Stealth

Corsair A115

DeepCool AK500

DeepCool Assassin IV

ENDORFY Fortis 5

Noctua NH-D15

Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:

Arctic Liquid Freezer III

ASUS ROG RYUJIN III 360 ARGB

be quiet! Pure Loop 2

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Atmos

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT

DeepCool Mystique 360

EKWB EK-Nucleus CR240 Dark

ENDORFY Navis F360 ARGB

Enermax LIQMAXFLO Series

Lian-Li Galahad II LCD 360

Beste Custom-Wasserkühlung:

Alphacool Core Series

Corsair HydroX Series

EKWB Quantum Series

Beste Lüfterserie:

Arctic P12 Max

be quiet! Pure Wings 3

be quiet! Silent Wings Pro 4

Cooler Master Mobius 120

Corsair iCUE LINK QX120 RGB

Noctua NF-A12x25

Noctua NF-A14 PWM

Seasonic Magflow ARGB

Beste HDD:

Seagate Barracuda

Seagate Exos

Seagate IronWolf Pro

Seagate MACH.2

Toshiba MG10F

WD Black Performance

WD Gold

WD Red Pro

Beste SSD:

Corsair MP700 Pro

Crucial T700

Kingston Fury Renegade

Kingston KC3000

Kioxia Exceria Pro

Lexar NM790

MSI SPATIUM M570 Pro

MSI SPATIUM M580 FROZR

Samsung 990 PRO

WD SN850X

XPG Gammix S70 Blade

Bestes NAS:

Asustor Flashstor FS6712X

QNAP QGD-1602P

QNAP TS-253E

QNAP TS-464

QNAP TVS-h674T

Synology DiskStation DS1823xs+

Synology DiskStation DS223j

Synology DiskStation DS224+

Synology DiskStation DS423+

Bester externer Speicher:

Crucial X10 Pro

HP Portable SSD P900 1TB

Kingston XS1000 Portable SSD

Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD

Kioxia Exceria Plus Portable SSD

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch

Samsung Portable SSD T9

Synology Beedrive

Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:

be quiet! Dark Base Pro 901

Fractal Design North

Fractal Design North XL

HYTE Y70 TOUCH

Lian Li O11 Vision

Lian Li O11D EVO RGB

MONTECH King 95 Pro

NZXT H6 Airflow

Phanteks NV5

Bestes Micro-ATX- und ITX-Gehäuse:

Cooler Master NCORE 100 Max

Corsair 2000D RGB Airflow

Corsair 2500X

Fractal Design Ridge

Fractal Design Terra

MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ

Raijintek Ophion Elite

Beste Netzteil-Serie:

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13

be quiet! PURE POWER 12M ATX 3.0

Chieftech Polaris Pro

Corsair HXi

FSP Hydro PTM X Pro

FSP Hydro TI PRO

MSI MEG Ai

Seasonic Focus

Seasonic Prime PX

Seasonic Prime TX

Beste Gaming-Maus:

Corsair M75 Air

Endgame Gear XM2we

ENDORFY GEM Plus Wireless

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2

Logitech G5020 X Lightspeed

Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+

Mountain Makalu Max

Pulsar Xlite V3 eS

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Beste Gaming-Tastatur:

Asus ROG Azoth

Corsair K100 AIR WIRELESS RGB

Corsair K65 Plus Wireless

Corsair K70 MAX RGB

Corsair K70 RGB PRO OPX

ENDORFY Thock 75% Wireless Black

GG Berserker

Keychron Q1 Max

Mountain Everest 60

Mountain Everest Max

MSI Vigor GK41

Wooting 60HE

Bester WLAN-Router:

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98

ASUS RT-AX88U Pro

AVM FRITZ!Box 6670 Cable

MSI RadiX AXE6600

TP-Link Archer AX6000

TP-Link Deco BE85 BE22000

Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:

Apple Vision Pro

Meta Quest 2

Meta Quest 3

PICO 4

Sony PlayStation VR2

VIVE XR Elite

Bester Gamingstuhl:

ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo

Boulies Master Series

noblechairs EPIC

noblechairs LEGEND TX

Razer Iskur V2

Bestes Streaming-Equipment:

elgato Facecam MK2

elgato StreamDeck

elgato StreamDeck Plus

ENDORFY Solum Voice S

Mountain Displaypad

NZXT Capsule Mini

Bestes Gaming-Headset:

Astro A30 Wireless

Corsair HS80 Max

Corsair Virtuoso Pro

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

HyperX Cloud III

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

Bestes Headset:

HiFiMAN Edition XS

HyperX Cloud III Wireless

Sennheiser Momentum 4

Sennheiser HD 490 PRO

Beste In-Ears:

Antlion Kimura Duo

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Bowers & Wilkens Pi7 S2

Creative Aurvana Ace 2

Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2

HUAWEI Freebuds Pro 3

Nothing Ear (2)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Senheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Technics EAH-AZ80

Beste Lautsprecher:

Argon Forte A4 MK2

Creative Pebble X Plus

Edifier S1000W

Focal Aria Evo X

Bester Mini-PC:

Cooler Master Sneaker X

Corsair One i300

ECS Liva Z5 Plus Mini PC

Intel NUC 13 Extreme NUC13RNGi9

ZOTAC ZBOX PI430AJ

Minisforum Venus UM790 Pro

Bestes Gaming-Desktop-System:

Acer Predator Orion X

EK-Fluid Gaming Digital Reef PC

Lenovo Legion T7

Minisforum EM780

MSI MEG Trident X2 14th

Bestes Notebook:

Acer Swift Go 14

Apple MacBook Air M3

Apple MacBook Pro M3

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS Zenbook DUO

HP Omen Transcend 14

Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

Bestes 2-in-1:

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS Zenbook DUO

HP Envy x360

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo

Bestes Gaming-Notebook:

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D

Asus ROG Strix Scar 18

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

GIGABYTE Aorus 16X

Lenovo Legion 9

Lenovo Legion Pro 7

MSI Titan 18HX

MSI Titan GT77 HX

MSI Vector GP68 HX 13V

Razer Blade 14

Beste Konsole:

ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme

Lenovo Legion GO

Nintendo Switch OLED

Sony PlayStation 5

Valve Steam Deck OLED

Bestes Smartphone:

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro

ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra

Google Pixel 8 Pro

HONOR Magic V2

OnePlus 12

OnePlus Open

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Bestes Wearable:

Apple Watch 9

Apple Watch Ultra 2

HUAWEI Watch GT4

OnePlus 12

OnePlus Watch 2

Pixel Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro

Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:

Amazon Alexa Echo 4Gen

Amazon Echo Show 15

Nuki Smart Lock 4

Welock Touch41

Sonder- und Spezialkategorien

Preiswerter Prozessor:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Intel Core i5-13400F

Intel Core i5-14600K

Intel Core i7-14700K

Preiswerte Grafikkarte:

AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

Intel Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super

Preiswerte Komponente:

Arctic Liquid Freezer III

ArcticFreezer 36

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Atmos

DeepCool LE520

Kingston NV2 2TB M.2 SSD

Lexar NM710

Preiswerte Peripherie:

AOC Gaming CU34G2XE Monitor

Caixun 27" 100Hz IPS Gaming Monitor

ENDORFY Thock Wireless

Genesis Thot 230 TKL

GG Berserker

MSI Vigor GK41

Sharkoon OfficePal C30M

Sharkoon SGK50 S3

Preiswerte PC-Systeme:

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405M

Huawei MateBook D16 (2024)

Lenovo LOQ

MSI Thin GF63

PCSpecialist Onyx

Preiswerte Smartphones:

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8

HONOR Magic V2

Nothing Phone (2a)

OnePlus Nord 3

Poco X6

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro

Bestes Gaming-Produkt:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

ASUS ROG Ally

Corsair K70 Max

MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:

Arctic Liquid Freezer III

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore

ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 DARK HERO

EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5

Intel Core i5-14600K

Intel Core i9-14900KS

Patriot Viper Xtreme 5

Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut

Beste neue Technologie:

AMD FSR3

ASUS BTF

Microsoft Copilot

MSI Project Zero

NVIDIA DLSS 3

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5

NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation

NVIDIA DLSS Ray reconstruction

OpenAI Sora

Qualcomm Oryon CPU

Samsung Galaxy AI

Samsung QD-OLED Gen3

Produkt des Jahres: