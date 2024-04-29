Werbung
In einer ersten Runde der European Hardware Awards haben wir in den vergangenen Tagen und Wochen in mehr als 40 Kategorien die besten Produkte nominiert. Daraus wurde eine Liste erstellt, woraus wir in der zweiten Runde mittels Punktvergabe den jeweiligen Gewinner ermittelt haben. Diese beiden Runden sind nun abgeschlossen und wir wollen unsere Leser darüber informieren, wer die nominierten Hersteller und Produkte sind, die ins Finale gekommen sind.
Wie wir zu den Abstimmungsergebnissen gekommen sind, kann man hier nachlesen. Neben Hardwareluxx aus Deutschland gehören zur EHA KitGuru aus Großbritannien, iO-Tech aus Finnland, PurePC aus Polen, Lab501 aus Rumänien, Geeknetic aus Spanien, Hardware Upgrade aus Italien und Technology Insider aus den Niederlanden sowie CowCotland aus Frankreich. Über alle Mitglieder hinweg wurden inzwischen über 500.000 Artikel geschrieben und die gemeinsame Reichweite beträgt 20 Millionen Leser – europaweit versteht sich.
In der ersten Runde haben alle beteiligten Redaktionen ihre Favoriten in den Kategorien genannt. Aus diesen wurde eine Liste aller Finalisten erstellt. In einer zweiten Runde werden alle Redaktionen nun ihre Punkte vergeben.
Am 3. Juni werden wir dann in einer Verleihungs-Zeremonie die Gewinner bekanntgeben.
Dies sind die Finalisten:
Bester Desktop-Prozessor:
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X
- Intel Core i5-14600K
- Intel Core i7-14700K
- Intel Core i9-14900K
Bester Notebook-Prozessor:
- AMD Ryzen 7 7840U
- AMD Ryzen 9 7945HS
- AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS
- Apple M3 Max
- Apple M3 Pro
- Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
- Intel Core i7 14700HX
- Intel Core i9-14900HX
- Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Bester Smartphone-SoC:
- Apple A16 Bionic
- Apple A17 Pro
- Google Tensor G3
- Mediatek Dimensity 9300
- Samsung Exynos 2400
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Bestes ATX- und Micro-ATX-Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren:
- ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO
- ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E GENE
- ASUS ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming WIFI
- ASUS ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi
- GIGABYTE X670E AORUS Xtreme
- MSI B650M PROJECT ZERO
- MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI
- MSI MEG X670E ACE
Bestes ATX- und Micro-ATX-Mainboard für Intel-Prozessoren:
- ASRock Z790 NOVA WiFi
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 DARK HERO
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO BTF
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 APEX ENCORE
- ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WIFI
- GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS ELITE X WIFI7
- GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER X
- GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS Xtreme X
- MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk MAX WiFi
- MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX
Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren:
- ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Gene
- ASUS ROG STRIX B650E-I Gaming WiFi
- ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI
- GIGABYTE B650I AORUS Ultra
- MSI MPG B650I EDGE WiFi
Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard für Intel-Prozessoren:
- ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4
- ASRock Z790I Lightning WiFi
- ASUS ROG STRIX Z790-I GAMING WIFI
- GIGABYTE B760I AORUS Pro
- GIGABYTE Z790I AORUS Ultra
- MSI MPG B760I EDGE WIFI
- MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi
Beste Speicherserie:
- Corsair Dominator Titanium RGB
- Corsair Vengeance RGB
- G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo DDR5
- G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5
- Kingston Fury Beast RGB
- Kingston Fury Renegade RGB
- Lexar Ares RGB
- Patriot Viper Xtreme 5
- TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5
Beste Desktop-GPU:
- AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Beste Notebook-GPU:
- AMD Radeon RX 7900M
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:
- ASUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX TUF Gaming
- GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC
- PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil
- Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7800 XT
- Sapphire NITRO+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X
- Sapphire PURE RX 7700 XT
Beste Grafikkarte mit NVIDIA-GPU:
- AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 XTREME WATERFORCE
- ASUS GeForce RTX 4070 Super Dual
- ASUS GeForce RTX 4090 ROG Matrix Platinum
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 BTF
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition
- GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Super Aero OC
- MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER FE
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 FE
Bester Gaming-Monitor:
- ACER Predator X45
- ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM
- ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM
- ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD
- MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED
- MSI MPG 271QRX QD-OLED
- MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
Bester Monitor:
- ACER NITRO SPATIALLABS
- ACER SpatialLabs View Pro 27
- ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC
- EIZO EV3240X
- Philips Evnia 34M2C8600
- MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD
Bester CPU-Luftkühler:
- APNX AP1-V
- Arctic Freezer A36
- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5
- be quiet! Dark Rock Elite
- Cooler Master MasterAir MA824 Stealth
- Corsair A115
- DeepCool AK500
- DeepCool Assassin IV
- ENDORFY Fortis 5
- Noctua NH-D15
Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:
- Arctic Liquid Freezer III
- ASUS ROG RYUJIN III 360 ARGB
- be quiet! Pure Loop 2
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Atmos
- Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT
- DeepCool Mystique 360
- EKWB EK-Nucleus CR240 Dark
- ENDORFY Navis F360 ARGB
- Enermax LIQMAXFLO Series
- Lian-Li Galahad II LCD 360
Beste Custom-Wasserkühlung:
- Alphacool Core Series
- Corsair HydroX Series
- EKWB Quantum Series
Beste Lüfterserie:
- Arctic P12 Max
- be quiet! Pure Wings 3
- be quiet! Silent Wings Pro 4
- Cooler Master Mobius 120
- Corsair iCUE LINK QX120 RGB
- Noctua NF-A12x25
- Noctua NF-A14 PWM
- Seasonic Magflow ARGB
Beste HDD:
- Seagate Barracuda
- Seagate Exos
- Seagate IronWolf Pro
- Seagate MACH.2
- Toshiba MG10F
- WD Black Performance
- WD Gold
- WD Red Pro
Beste SSD:
- Corsair MP700 Pro
- Crucial T700
- Kingston Fury Renegade
- Kingston KC3000
- Kioxia Exceria Pro
- Lexar NM790
- MSI SPATIUM M570 Pro
- MSI SPATIUM M580 FROZR
- Samsung 990 PRO
- WD SN850X
- XPG Gammix S70 Blade
Bestes NAS:
- Asustor Flashstor FS6712X
- QNAP QGD-1602P
- QNAP TS-253E
- QNAP TS-464
- QNAP TVS-h674T
- Synology DiskStation DS1823xs+
- Synology DiskStation DS223j
- Synology DiskStation DS224+
- Synology DiskStation DS423+
Bester externer Speicher:
- Crucial X10 Pro
- HP Portable SSD P900 1TB
- Kingston XS1000 Portable SSD
- Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD
- Kioxia Exceria Plus Portable SSD
- Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch
- Samsung Portable SSD T9
- Synology Beedrive
Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:
- be quiet! Dark Base Pro 901
- Fractal Design North
- Fractal Design North XL
- HYTE Y70 TOUCH
- Lian Li O11 Vision
- Lian Li O11D EVO RGB
- MONTECH King 95 Pro
- NZXT H6 Airflow
- Phanteks NV5
Bestes Micro-ATX- und ITX-Gehäuse:
- Cooler Master NCORE 100 Max
- Corsair 2000D RGB Airflow
- Corsair 2500X
- Fractal Design Ridge
- Fractal Design Terra
- MSI MAG PANO M100R PZ
- Raijintek Ophion Elite
Beste Netzteil-Serie:
- be quiet! Dark Power Pro 13
- be quiet! PURE POWER 12M ATX 3.0
- Chieftech Polaris Pro
- Corsair HXi
- FSP Hydro PTM X Pro
- FSP Hydro TI PRO
- MSI MEG Ai
- Seasonic Focus
- Seasonic Prime PX
- Seasonic Prime TX
Beste Gaming-Maus:
- Corsair M75 Air
- Endgame Gear XM2we
- ENDORFY GEM Plus Wireless
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
- Logitech G5020 X Lightspeed
- Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+
- Mountain Makalu Max
- Pulsar Xlite V3 eS
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
Beste Gaming-Tastatur:
- Asus ROG Azoth
- Corsair K100 AIR WIRELESS RGB
- Corsair K65 Plus Wireless
- Corsair K70 MAX RGB
- Corsair K70 RGB PRO OPX
- ENDORFY Thock 75% Wireless Black
- GG Berserker
- Keychron Q1 Max
- Mountain Everest 60
- Mountain Everest Max
- MSI Vigor GK41
- Wooting 60HE
Bester WLAN-Router:
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-BE98
- ASUS RT-AX88U Pro
- AVM FRITZ!Box 6670 Cable
- MSI RadiX AXE6600
- TP-Link Archer AX6000
- TP-Link Deco BE85 BE22000
Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:
- Apple Vision Pro
- Meta Quest 2
- Meta Quest 3
- PICO 4
- Sony PlayStation VR2
- VIVE XR Elite
Bester Gamingstuhl:
- ASUS ROG Destrier Ergo
- Boulies Master Series
- noblechairs EPIC
- noblechairs LEGEND TX
- Razer Iskur V2
Bestes Streaming-Equipment:
- elgato Facecam MK2
- elgato StreamDeck
- elgato StreamDeck Plus
- ENDORFY Solum Voice S
- Mountain Displaypad
- NZXT Capsule Mini
Bestes Gaming-Headset:
- Astro A30 Wireless
- Corsair HS80 Max
- Corsair Virtuoso Pro
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
- HyperX Cloud III
- Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed
- Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
Bestes Headset:
- HiFiMAN Edition XS
- HyperX Cloud III Wireless
- Sennheiser Momentum 4
- Sennheiser HD 490 PRO
Beste In-Ears:
- Antlion Kimura Duo
- Apple AirPods Pro 2
- Bowers & Wilkens Pi7 S2
- Creative Aurvana Ace 2
- Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2
- HUAWEI Freebuds Pro 3
- Nothing Ear (2)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
- Senheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
- Technics EAH-AZ80
Beste Lautsprecher:
- Argon Forte A4 MK2
- Creative Pebble X Plus
- Edifier S1000W
- Focal Aria Evo X
Bester Mini-PC:
- Cooler Master Sneaker X
- Corsair One i300
- ECS Liva Z5 Plus Mini PC
- Intel NUC 13 Extreme NUC13RNGi9
- ZOTAC ZBOX PI430AJ
- Minisforum Venus UM790 Pro
Bestes Gaming-Desktop-System:
- Acer Predator Orion X
- EK-Fluid Gaming Digital Reef PC
- Lenovo Legion T7
- Minisforum EM780
- MSI MEG Trident X2 14th
Bestes Notebook:
- Acer Swift Go 14
- Apple MacBook Air M3
- Apple MacBook Pro M3
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED
- ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
- ASUS Zenbook DUO
- HP Omen Transcend 14
- Lenovo ThinkPad Z13
- Lenovo Yoga 9i
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
Bestes 2-in-1:
- ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
- ASUS Zenbook DUO
- HP Envy x360
- Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo
Bestes Gaming-Notebook:
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 X3D
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- GIGABYTE Aorus 16X
- Lenovo Legion 9
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7
- MSI Titan 18HX
- MSI Titan GT77 HX
- MSI Vector GP68 HX 13V
- Razer Blade 14
Beste Konsole:
- ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme
- Lenovo Legion GO
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- Sony PlayStation 5
- Valve Steam Deck OLED
Bestes Smartphone:
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro
- ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- HONOR Magic V2
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus Open
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Bestes Wearable:
- Apple Watch 9
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- HUAWEI Watch GT4
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus Watch 2
- Pixel Watch
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic
- Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro
Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:
- Amazon Alexa Echo 4Gen
- Amazon Echo Show 15
- Nuki Smart Lock 4
- Welock Touch41
Sonder- und Spezialkategorien
Preiswerter Prozessor:
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 8700G
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- Intel Core i5-13400F
- Intel Core i5-14600K
- Intel Core i7-14700K
Preiswerte Grafikkarte:
- AMD Radeon RX 7600
- AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE
- Intel Arc A770
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super
Preiswerte Komponente:
- Arctic Liquid Freezer III
- ArcticFreezer 36
- Cooler Master MasterLiquid 360 Atmos
- DeepCool LE520
- Kingston NV2 2TB M.2 SSD
- Lexar NM710
Preiswerte Peripherie:
- AOC Gaming CU34G2XE Monitor
- Caixun 27" 100Hz IPS Gaming Monitor
- ENDORFY Thock Wireless
- Genesis Thot 230 TKL
- GG Berserker
- MSI Vigor GK41
- Sharkoon OfficePal C30M
- Sharkoon SGK50 S3
Preiswerte PC-Systeme:
- ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405M
- Huawei MateBook D16 (2024)
- Lenovo LOQ
- MSI Thin GF63
- PCSpecialist Onyx
Preiswerte Smartphones:
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- HONOR Magic V2
- Nothing Phone (2a)
- OnePlus Nord 3
- Poco X6
- Realme 12 Pro+ 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro
Bestes Gaming-Produkt:
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- ASUS ROG Ally
- Corsair K70 Max
- MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:
- Arctic Liquid Freezer III
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore
- ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 DARK HERO
- EK-Nucleus AIO CR360 Direct Die
- G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5
- Intel Core i5-14600K
- Intel Core i9-14900KS
- Patriot Viper Xtreme 5
- Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut
Beste neue Technologie:
- AMD FSR3
- ASUS BTF
- Microsoft Copilot
- MSI Project Zero
- NVIDIA DLSS 3
- NVIDIA DLSS 3.5
- NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation
- NVIDIA DLSS Ray reconstruction
- OpenAI Sora
- Qualcomm Oryon CPU
- Samsung Galaxy AI
- Samsung QD-OLED Gen3
Produkt des Jahres:
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER
- Meta Quest 3
- MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3