In einer ersten Runde der European Hardware Awards haben wir in den vergangenen Tagen und Wochen in mehr als 40 Kategorien die besten Produkte nominiert. Daraus wurde eine Liste erstellt, woraus wir in der zweiten Runde mittels Punktvergabe den jeweiligen Gewinner ermittelt haben. Diese beiden Runden sind nun abgeschlossen und wir wollen unsere Leser darüber informieren, wer die nominierten Hersteller und Produkte sind, die ins Finale gekommen sind.

Wie wir zu den Abstimmungsergebnissen gekommen sind, kann man hier nachlesen. Neben Hardwareluxx aus Deutschland gehören zur EHA KitGuru aus Großbritannien, iO-Tech aus Finnland, PurePC aus Polen, Lab501 aus Rumänien, Geeknetic aus Spanien, Hardware Upgrade aus Italien und Tweakers aus den Niederlanden sowie CowCotland aus Frankreich. Über alle Mitglieder hinweg wurden inzwischen über 500.000 Artikel geschrieben und die gemeinsame Reichweite beträgt 20 Millionen Leser – europaweit versteht sich.

Wie wir zur Vergabe des European Hardware Awards kommen, kann an dieser Stelle nachlesen.

Nun aber ist es Zeit, die Finalisten zu präsentieren, aus denen dann am 31. Mai die Gewinner präsentiert werden. Die dazugehörige Zeremonie findet live auf der Computex statt.

Dies sind die Finalisten:

Bester Desktop-Prozessor:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Intel Core i5-13600K

Intel Core i9-13900K

Intel Core i9-13900KS

Bester Notebook-Prozessor:

AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Intel Core i7 13700H

Intel Core i7 13700HX

Intel Core i7-1360p

Intel Core i9-13900HX

Intel Core i9-13950HX

Intel Core i9-13980HX

Bester Smartphone-SoC:



Apple A16 Bionic

MediaTek Dimensity 9200

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Bestes ATX- und Micro-ATX-Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren:

ASRock B650 Livemixer

ASRock X670E Steel Legend

ASRock X670E Taichi

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme

ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi

Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master

Gigabyte X670E Aorus Xtreme

MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk WiFi

MSI MEG X670E ACE

MSI MEG X670E Godlike

Bestes ATX- und Micro-ATX-Mainboard für Intel-Prozessoren:

ASRock Z790 Steel Legend

ASRock Z790 Taichi

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero

Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master

Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Tachyon

MSI MPG Z690 Force WiFi

Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren:

ASRock B650E PG-ITX WiFi

ASUS ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WiFi

ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi

Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra

MSI B650I Edge WiFi

Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard für Intel-Prozessoren:



ASUS ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi

Gigabyte B760I Aorus Pro

MSI MEG Z690I Unify

MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi

Beste Speicherserie:



Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5

G.Skill DDR5 Extreme Speed

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5

Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5

Patriot Viper Xtreme 5

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5

Beste Desktop-GPU:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Beste Notebook-GPU:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:

AMD RX 7900 XT (MBA)

ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC

ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC

Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X

Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX (Reference Card)

Beste Grafikkarte mit NVIDIA-GPU:

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White OC

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition 24GB

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4090 Xtreme WaterForce 24G

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim LiquidD X 24G

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X 24G

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition

ZOTAC RTX 4090 AMP Airo

Bester Gaming-Monitor:

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R3A

ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ

Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED

Dell Alienware AW3423DW

LG UltraGear 27GR95QE

MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD

MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD

Bester Monitor:

ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC

ASUS ProArt PA32DC

ASUS ProArt PA348CGV

HUAWEI MATEVIEW

LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32

Philips 27B1U7903.

Philips Momentum 32M1N5800A

Philips Momentum 8000 27E1N8900

Bester CPU-Luftkühler:

Arctic Freezer A35 A-RGB

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4

Cooler Master MasterAir MA612 Stealth

DeepCool AK500

DeepCool AK620

ENDORFY Fortis 5 Dual Fan

Noctua NH-D12L

Noctua NH-D15

Noctua NH-U12A

NZXT T120 RGB

Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:

ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II

ASUS ROG Ryujin II 360

be quiet! Pure Loop 2 FX

Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT

EKWB Nucleus AIO CR360 Lux D-RGB

Endorphy Navis F360 ARGB

Fractal Design Lumen RGB

MSI MEG CoreLiquid S

MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360

Beste Custom-Wasserkühlung:

Alphacool Aurora

Corsair Hydro X

EKWB Quantum Velocity2

Raijintek Phorcys Evo

Thermaltake Pacific

Beste Lüfterserie:

Arctic P12 Max

be quiet! Light Wings PWM

be quiet! Silent Wings Pro 4

Cooler Master Mobius

Corsair ML RGB Elite

Noctua NF-A12x25

Noctua NF-A14

Seasonic MagFlow 120mm

Beste HDD:

Seagate Exos X

Seagate IronWolf/IronWolf Pro

WD Red Pro

Beste SSD:

Corsair Force MP600 Pro XT

Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10000

Kingston FURY Renegade

Kingston KC3000

Kioxia Exceria Pro

Samsung 990 Pro

WD Black SN850X

Bestes NAS:

QNAP TS-464

Synology DiskStation DS1522+

Synology DS923+

TerraMaster F4-423

Bester externer Speicher:

Corsair EX100U

Kioxia Exceria Plus Portable SSD

SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD

Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:

be quiet! Pure base FX 500

Cooler Master HAF 700 EVO

Corsair 7000D Airflow

Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB

Deepcool CH510 Mesh

Fractal Design North

Fractal Design Pop Air

Lian Li Lancool 216

Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO ARGB

NZXT H9

Sharkoon M30 RGB

Bestes Micro-ATX-Gehäuse:

ASUS Prime AP201

Fractal Design Pop Mini Air

Montech Air 100 ARGB

Bestes ITX-Gehäuse:

Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P

Fractal Design Ridge

Fractal Design Torrent Nano

HYTE Revolt 3

Lian Li Q58

NZXT H1 (V2)

Phanteks Evolv Shift XT

Raijintek Ophion Elite

Beste Netzteil-Serie:

ASUS ROG Thor

be quiet! Dark Power 13

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12

be quiet! Pure Power 12 M

Corsair RMe

Corsair RMx Shift

FSP Hydro Ti Pro

Seasonic Prime TX Titanium

Seasonic Vertex GX

Seasonic Vertex PX

Beste Gaming-Maus:

Cooler Master MM731

Corsair Katar Elite Wireless

ENDORFY Gem Plus Wireless

Logitech G502

Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ ADV

MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless

Pulsar X2 Wireless

Razer DeathAdder V3

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro

Sharkoon Light 180

Beste Gaming-Tastatur:

ASUS ROG Azoth

Corsair K100 AIR Wireless

Corsair K70 RGB TKL

Endorfy Thock Wireless

GG Ironclad V2

Mountain Everest 60

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Sharkoon SGK50 S4

SteelSeries Apex PRO

Bester WLAN-Router:

ASUS GT-AXE16000

ASUS ROG Rapture GT6

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX

MSI RadiX AXE6600

Netgear RAXE300 Nighthawk

Synology RT6600ax

Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:

HTC Vive Flow

Lenovo ThinkReality A3

Meta Quest 2

PICO 4

Sony PlayStation VR2

Bester Gamingstuhl:

Adept Holo

Corsair TC200

ENDORFY Scrim

noblechairs EPIC

noblechairs Legend

Razer Enki

Secretlab Titan Evo

Bestes Streaming-Equipment:

Corsair Voyager a1600

Elgato Stream Deck +

Elgato Wave:3

Loupedeck Live

Maono E2

Mountain DisplayPad

MSI Immerse GV60 8.5

Bestes Gaming-Headset:

Corsair HS55 Wireless

Corsair HS65 Wireless

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT

Epos H3Pro Hybrid

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

Logitech G Astro 30

Sharkoon Skiller SGH50

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Bestes Headset:

1More Sonoflow

HiFiMAN Edition XS

Sennheiser Momentum 4

Sony WH-1000XM5

Teufel Real Blue NC

Beste In-Ears:

Apple AirPods Pro 2

HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

Jabra Elite 7 Pro

JBL Tour Pro 2

Nothing ear (2)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Sony LinkBuds S

Beste Lautsprecher:

AirPulse A80

Amazon Echo Studio

Edifier MR4

Edifier S1000W

Vanatoo Transparent Zero

Bester Mini-PC:

Apple Mac mini M2 Pro

Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast

Intel NUC 12 Extreme

Intel NUC 13 Extreme

Intel NUC 13 Pro

Bestes Gaming-Desktop-System:

Corsair Vengeance i8100 with GeForce RTX 4090

Lenovo Legion T5

Lenovo Legion T7

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5

MSI MEG Trident X2 13th

PCSpecialist Tempest Nova

Bestes Notebook:

Apple MacBook Pro 16

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED

HP Elite Dragonfly

Huawei Matebook D16

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

LG Gram 17

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

Bestes 2-in-1:

ASUS ROG Flow Z13

ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

HP Envy x360

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist

Lenovo Yoga Book

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Samsung Galaxy book3 pro

Bestes Gaming-Notebook:

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

Gigabyte Aorus 15

Gigabyte Aorus 17H

Lenovo Legion Pro 7

Medion Erazer Beast X40

MSI Titan GT77 HX 13V

Bestes Smartphone:

ASUS Zenfone 9

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Honor Magic 5 Pro

Honor Magic 5 Ultimate

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Nothing Phone (1)

OnePlus 11

OPPO Find N2 Flip

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Bestes Wearable:

Apple Watch 6 SE

Apple Watch 8

Apple Watch Ultra

Garmin Forerunner 965

Huawei Watch Ultimate

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:

Arlo Pro 5

Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

Highlight-Kategorien

Kategorieübergreifend gibt es noch einige Spezialkategorien, in denen die nominierten Hersteller und Produkte die folgenden sind:

Bestes Gaming-Produkt:

AMD Radeon 7900XTX

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Lenovo Legion Pro 7

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

PULSAR X2 Wireless

Samsung 990 Pro

Valve Steam Deck

Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 9 7900

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex

Corsair H150i Elite

EK Velocity2 Delid Tool

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5

Intel Core i5-13600K

Intel Core i9-13900K

Z790 Aorus Tachyon

Beste neue Technologie:

AMD 3D V-Cache

AMD Zen 4

JEDEC DDR5

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU-Architektur

NVIDIA DLSS 3

OpenAI GPT-4

