Werbung
In einer ersten Runde der European Hardware Awards haben wir in den vergangenen Tagen und Wochen in mehr als 40 Kategorien die besten Produkte nominiert. Daraus wurde eine Liste erstellt, woraus wir in der zweiten Runde mittels Punktvergabe den jeweiligen Gewinner ermittelt haben. Diese beiden Runden sind nun abgeschlossen und wir wollen unsere Leser darüber informieren, wer die nominierten Hersteller und Produkte sind, die ins Finale gekommen sind.
Wie wir zu den Abstimmungsergebnissen gekommen sind, kann man hier nachlesen. Neben Hardwareluxx aus Deutschland gehören zur EHA KitGuru aus Großbritannien, iO-Tech aus Finnland, PurePC aus Polen, Lab501 aus Rumänien, Geeknetic aus Spanien, Hardware Upgrade aus Italien und Tweakers aus den Niederlanden sowie CowCotland aus Frankreich. Über alle Mitglieder hinweg wurden inzwischen über 500.000 Artikel geschrieben und die gemeinsame Reichweite beträgt 20 Millionen Leser – europaweit versteht sich.
Wie wir zur Vergabe des European Hardware Awards kommen, kann an dieser Stelle nachlesen.
Nun aber ist es Zeit, die Finalisten zu präsentieren, aus denen dann am 31. Mai die Gewinner präsentiert werden. Die dazugehörige Zeremonie findet live auf der Computex statt.
Dies sind die Finalisten:
Bester Desktop-Prozessor:
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Intel Core i5-13600K
- Intel Core i9-13900K
- Intel Core i9-13900KS
Bester Notebook-Prozessor:
- AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- Intel Core i7 13700H
- Intel Core i7 13700HX
- Intel Core i7-1360p
- Intel Core i9-13900HX
- Intel Core i9-13950HX
- Intel Core i9-13980HX
Bester Smartphone-SoC:
- Apple A16 Bionic
- MediaTek Dimensity 9200
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
Bestes ATX- und Micro-ATX-Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren:
- ASRock B650 Livemixer
- ASRock X670E Steel Legend
- ASRock X670E Taichi
- ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme
- ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero
- ASUS ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi
- Gigabyte X570S Aorus Master
- Gigabyte X670E Aorus Xtreme
- MSI MAG X670E Tomahawk WiFi
- MSI MEG X670E ACE
- MSI MEG X670E Godlike
Bestes ATX- und Micro-ATX-Mainboard für Intel-Prozessoren:
- ASRock Z790 Steel Legend
- ASRock Z790 Taichi
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Extreme
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero
- Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Master
- Gigabyte Z790 Aorus Tachyon
- MSI MPG Z690 Force WiFi
Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard für AMD-Prozessoren:
- ASRock B650E PG-ITX WiFi
- ASUS ROG Strix B650E-I Gaming WiFi
- ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi
- Gigabyte B650I Aorus Ultra
- MSI B650I Edge WiFi
Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard für Intel-Prozessoren:
- ASUS ROG Strix Z790-I Gaming WiFi
- Gigabyte B760I Aorus Pro
- MSI MEG Z690I Unify
- MSI MPG Z790I Edge WiFi
Beste Speicherserie:
- Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5
- G.Skill DDR5 Extreme Speed
- G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5
- Kingston FURY Beast RGB DDR5
- Patriot Viper Xtreme 5
- TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5
Beste Desktop-GPU:
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Beste Notebook-GPU:
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:
- AMD RX 7900 XT (MBA)
- ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC
- ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX OC
- Gigabyte AORUS Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil
- Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Vapor-X
- Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XTX (Reference Card)
Beste Grafikkarte mit NVIDIA-GPU:
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 White OC
- ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition 24GB
- Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4090 Xtreme WaterForce 24G
- MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming X
- MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim LiquidD X 24G
- MSI GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim X 24G
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition
- ZOTAC RTX 4090 AMP Airo
Bester Gaming-Monitor:
- ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R3A
- ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ
- Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED
- Dell Alienware AW3423DW
- LG UltraGear 27GR95QE
- MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD
- MSI Optix MPG321UR-QD
Bester Monitor:
- ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC
- ASUS ProArt PA32DC
- ASUS ProArt PA348CGV
- HUAWEI MATEVIEW
- LG UltraFine OLED Pro 32
- Philips 27B1U7903.
- Philips Momentum 32M1N5800A
- Philips Momentum 8000 27E1N8900
Bester CPU-Luftkühler:
- Arctic Freezer A35 A-RGB
- be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4
- Cooler Master MasterAir MA612 Stealth
- DeepCool AK500
- DeepCool AK620
- ENDORFY Fortis 5 Dual Fan
- Noctua NH-D12L
- Noctua NH-D15
- Noctua NH-U12A
- NZXT T120 RGB
Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:
- ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II
- ASUS ROG Ryujin II 360
- be quiet! Pure Loop 2 FX
- Corsair iCUE H150i Elite LCD XT
- EKWB Nucleus AIO CR360 Lux D-RGB
- Endorphy Navis F360 ARGB
- Fractal Design Lumen RGB
- MSI MEG CoreLiquid S
- MSI MEG CoreLiquid S360
Beste Custom-Wasserkühlung:
- Alphacool Aurora
- Corsair Hydro X
- EKWB Quantum Velocity2
- Raijintek Phorcys Evo
- Thermaltake Pacific
Beste Lüfterserie:
- Arctic P12 Max
- be quiet! Light Wings PWM
- be quiet! Silent Wings Pro 4
- Cooler Master Mobius
- Corsair ML RGB Elite
- Noctua NF-A12x25
- Noctua NF-A14
- Seasonic MagFlow 120mm
Beste HDD:
- Seagate Exos X
- Seagate IronWolf/IronWolf Pro
- WD Red Pro
Beste SSD:
- Corsair Force MP600 Pro XT
- Gigabyte Aorus Gen5 10000
- Kingston FURY Renegade
- Kingston KC3000
- Kioxia Exceria Pro
- Samsung 990 Pro
- WD Black SN850X
Bestes NAS:
- QNAP TS-464
- Synology DiskStation DS1522+
- Synology DS923+
- TerraMaster F4-423
Bester externer Speicher:
- Corsair EX100U
- Kioxia Exceria Plus Portable SSD
- SanDisk Professional Pro-G40 SSD
Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:
- be quiet! Pure base FX 500
- Cooler Master HAF 700 EVO
- Corsair 7000D Airflow
- Corsair iCUE 5000T RGB
- Deepcool CH510 Mesh
- Fractal Design North
- Fractal Design Pop Air
- Lian Li Lancool 216
- Lian Li O11 Dynamic EVO ARGB
- NZXT H9
- Sharkoon M30 RGB
Bestes Micro-ATX-Gehäuse:
- ASUS Prime AP201
- Fractal Design Pop Mini Air
- Montech Air 100 ARGB
Bestes ITX-Gehäuse:
- Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P
- Fractal Design Ridge
- Fractal Design Torrent Nano
- HYTE Revolt 3
- Lian Li Q58
- NZXT H1 (V2)
- Phanteks Evolv Shift XT
- Raijintek Ophion Elite
Beste Netzteil-Serie:
- ASUS ROG Thor
- be quiet! Dark Power 13
- be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12
- be quiet! Pure Power 12 M
- Corsair RMe
- Corsair RMx Shift
- FSP Hydro Ti Pro
- Seasonic Prime TX Titanium
- Seasonic Vertex GX
- Seasonic Vertex PX
Beste Gaming-Maus:
- Cooler Master MM731
- Corsair Katar Elite Wireless
- ENDORFY Gem Plus Wireless
- Logitech G502
- Mad Catz R.A.T. 8+ ADV
- MSI Clutch GM51 Lightweight Wireless
- Pulsar X2 Wireless
- Razer DeathAdder V3
- Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
- Sharkoon Light 180
Beste Gaming-Tastatur:
- ASUS ROG Azoth
- Corsair K100 AIR Wireless
- Corsair K70 RGB TKL
- Endorfy Thock Wireless
- GG Ironclad V2
- Mountain Everest 60
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro
- Sharkoon SGK50 S4
- SteelSeries Apex PRO
Bester WLAN-Router:
- ASUS GT-AXE16000
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT6
- AVM FRITZ!Box 7590 AX
- MSI RadiX AXE6600
- Netgear RAXE300 Nighthawk
- Synology RT6600ax
Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:
- HTC Vive Flow
- Lenovo ThinkReality A3
- Meta Quest 2
- PICO 4
- Sony PlayStation VR2
Bester Gamingstuhl:
- Adept Holo
- Corsair TC200
- ENDORFY Scrim
- noblechairs EPIC
- noblechairs Legend
- Razer Enki
- Secretlab Titan Evo
Bestes Streaming-Equipment:
- Corsair Voyager a1600
- Elgato Stream Deck +
- Elgato Wave:3
- Loupedeck Live
- Maono E2
- Mountain DisplayPad
- MSI Immerse GV60 8.5
Bestes Gaming-Headset:
- Corsair HS55 Wireless
- Corsair HS65 Wireless
- Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT
- Epos H3Pro Hybrid
- HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
- Logitech G Astro 30
- Sharkoon Skiller SGH50
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
Bestes Headset:
- 1More Sonoflow
- HiFiMAN Edition XS
- Sennheiser Momentum 4
- Sony WH-1000XM5
- Teufel Real Blue NC
Beste In-Ears:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 5i
- Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro
- JBL Tour Pro 2
- Nothing ear (2)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
- Sony LinkBuds S
Beste Lautsprecher:
- AirPulse A80
- Amazon Echo Studio
- Edifier MR4
- Edifier S1000W
- Vanatoo Transparent Zero
Bester Mini-PC:
- Apple Mac mini M2 Pro
- Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast
- Intel NUC 12 Extreme
- Intel NUC 13 Extreme
- Intel NUC 13 Pro
Bestes Gaming-Desktop-System:
- Corsair Vengeance i8100 with GeForce RTX 4090
- Lenovo Legion T5
- Lenovo Legion T7
- MSI MEG Aegis Ti5
- MSI MEG Trident X2 13th
- PCSpecialist Tempest Nova
Bestes Notebook:
- Apple MacBook Pro 16
- ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
- ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED
- HP Elite Dragonfly
- Huawei Matebook D16
- Huawei MateBook X Pro
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i
- LG Gram 17
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro
Bestes 2-in-1:
- ASUS ROG Flow Z13
- ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED
- HP Envy x360
- Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Twist
- Lenovo Yoga Book
- Lenovo Yoga Book 9i
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Samsung Galaxy book3 pro
Bestes Gaming-Notebook:
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16
- Gigabyte Aorus 15
- Gigabyte Aorus 17H
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7
- Medion Erazer Beast X40
- MSI Titan GT77 HX 13V
Bestes Smartphone:
- ASUS Zenfone 9
- Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Nothing Phone (1)
- OnePlus 11
- OPPO Find N2 Flip
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Bestes Wearable:
- Apple Watch 6 SE
- Apple Watch 8
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Garmin Forerunner 965
- Huawei Watch Ultimate
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:
- Arlo Pro 5
- Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra
Highlight-Kategorien
Kategorieübergreifend gibt es noch einige Spezialkategorien, in denen die nominierten Hersteller und Produkte die folgenden sind:
Bestes Gaming-Produkt:
- AMD Radeon 7900XTX
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
- PULSAR X2 Wireless
- Samsung 990 Pro
- Valve Steam Deck
Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex
- Corsair H150i Elite
- EK Velocity2 Delid Tool
- G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5
- Intel Core i5-13600K
- Intel Core i9-13900K
- Z790 Aorus Tachyon
Beste neue Technologie:
- AMD 3D V-Cache
- AMD Zen 4
- JEDEC DDR5
- NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU-Architektur
- NVIDIA DLSS 3
- OpenAI GPT-4
Produkte des Jahres:
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs
- AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs with 3D V-Cache
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Apple Watch Ultra
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090