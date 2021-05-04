European Hardware Awards 2021: Das sind die Finalisten

Üblicherweise vergeben wir auf der Computex in Taiwan die European Hardware Awards 2021. Aufgrund des Coronavirus findet diese aber auch in diesem Jahr nicht statt – dennoch sollen die besten Produkte der vergangenen Monate aber natürlich mit einem Award ausgezeichnet werden. Wie im vergangenen Jahr wird die Award-Vergabe in digitaler Form stattfinden.

Dies wird am 31. Mai stattfinden. Hersteller, Reseller und Distributoren können sich hier für den Event registrieren. Wie genau die verschiedenen Schritte der Wahl vollzogen werden, findet man im PDF zur Methodik. In diesem Jahr haben wir eine neue Kategorie eingeführt: Das Streaming-Equipment ist aufgrund der vielen Home-Office-Arbeitsplätze immer wichtiger geworden. Des Weiteren gibt es insgesamt 43 Kategorien, in denen die beteiligten Redaktionen über die vorherigen Runden nun die Finallisten bestimmt haben. Diese finden sich im zweiten Teil der Meldung.

Ein paar Informationen zu den beteiligten Redaktionen: Die European Hardware Association besteht neben Hardwareluxx in Deutschland auch noch aus KitGuru in Großbritannien, iO-Tech in Finnland, PurePC in Polen, Lab501 in Rumänien, Geeknetic in Spanien, Hardware Upgrade in Italien, Tweakers in den Niederlanden und CowCotland in Frankreich. Zusammen sprechen diese Seiten mehr als 20 Millionen Leser pro Jahr an und veröffentlichten etwa 10.000 Artikel über einen Zeitraum von zwölf Monaten.

In der Folge nun die Finalisten in den verschiedenen Kategorien:

Bester Prozessor:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Apple M1

Intel Core i5-11400

Intel Core i5-11600K

Intel Core i9-11900K

Bestes ATX-Mainboard:

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero

ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Hero

ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming

Gigabyte B550 Aorus Elite V2

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Extreme

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master

Gigabyte Z590 Aorus Tachyon

MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk

MSI MEG X570 Unify

MSI MEG Z590 ACE

MSI MPG Z590 Gaming Carbon Wi-Fi

Bestes Micro-ATX-Mainboard:

ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-Plus

Gigabyte B550M Aorus Elite

Gigabyte B550M Aorus Pro

MSI B460M Pro

MSI MAG B550M Bazooka

MSI MAG B550M Mortar

Bestes Mini-ITX-Mainboard:

ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming-ITX/TB3

ASUS ROG Strix B550-I Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix X570-I Gaming

ASUS ROG Strix Z590-I Gaming

Gigabyte B550I Aorus Pro AX

Gigabyte X570I Aorus Pro

Gigabyte Z590I Aorus Ultra

Gigabyte Z590I Vision D

MSI MEG Z590I Unify

MSI MPG B550I Gaming Edge

Bester Arbeitsspeicher-Serie:

Corsair Dominator Platinum

Crucial Ballistix

G.Skill Trident Z

HyperX Fury

Patriot Viper Gaming Steel

TeamGroup T-Force

Beste GPU:

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Beste Grafikkarte mit AMD-GPU:

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (reference)

ASUS ROG Strix Radeon 6800 XT LC

ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6800 XT OC

Gigabyte Aorus Radeon RX 6900 XT Master

PowerColor Radeon RX 6800 XT Red Devil

Sapphire Radeon RX 6700 XT Nitro+

Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 XT Nitro+

Sapphire Radeon RX 6900 XT Toxic

Beste Grafikkarte mit NVIDIA-GPU:

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 OC

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 OC

EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC Gaming

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 FTW3

Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 3090 Xtreme

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Suprim X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founders Edition

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition

Bester Gaming-Monitor:

Acer Predator X35

ASUS ROG Swift PG259QNR

ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQX

ASUS ROG Swift PG35VQ

Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q-X

LG UltraGear 27GN950

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD

Samsung Odyssey G7 LC27G75T

Samsung Odyssey G9 LC49G95T

Bester professioneller Monitor:

Acer ConceptD CP3

ASUS ProArt PA32UCX-PK

EIZO ColorEdge CG2730

EIZO FlexScan EV3895

LG 34WN50

LG Ergo 32UN880

MSI Prestige PS341WU

Philips 499P9H

Bester CPU-Luftkühler:

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4

be quiet! Pure Rock 2

be quiet! Shadow Rock 3

Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth

Corsair A500 Dual Fan

DeepCool AS500 Plus

Noctua NH-D15

Noctua NH-D15S

Noctua NH-U12A

Scythe Mugen 5

SilentiumPC Spartan 4

Zalman CNPS20X

Bester CPU-Wasserkühler:

Alphacool Eisbaer LT92

Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420

be quiet! Pure Loop 240

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R RGB

Corsair iCue H100i Elite Capellix

Corsair iCue H150i Elite Capellix

EKWB EK-AIO 360 D-RGB

NZXT Kraken X53

NZXT Kraken X73 RGB

NZXT Kraken Z53

Phanteks Glacier One 240 MP

Bester Gehäuselüfter:

Alphacool SL-15

Arctic BioniX P120 A-RGB

be quiet! Pure Wings 2

be quiet! Silent Wings 3

Corsair iCue QL120 RGB

Corsair ML120 Pro RGB

Noctua Chromax Black

Noctua NF-A12x25

Beste HDD-Serie:

Seagate Barracuda

Seagate Exos

Seagate Ironwolf

Toshiba P300

Western Digital Gold

Western Digital Red

Beste SSD-Serie:

Corsair MP400

Corsair MP600 Pro

Gigabyte Aorus NVMe Gen4 SSD

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus

Sabrent Rocket Q

Samsung SSD 980 Pro

Western Digital WD_Black SN850

Bestes NAS:

Asustor AS4004T

QNAP TS-1677X-16G

QNAP TS-453D

QNAP TS-H886

Synology DiskStation DS1621+

Synology DiskStation DS1821+

Synology DiskStation DS920+

Bester externer Speicher:

Samsung Portable SSD X5

Crucial X6 Portable SSD

WD MyPassport SSD

Crucial X8 Portable SSD

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD v2

Gigabyte Vision Drive

Samsung Portable SSD T5

Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSD

WD WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive

WD WD_BLACK D50 Game Dock

Bestes ATX-Gehäuse:

Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2

be quiet! Pure Base 500DX

be quiet! Silent Base 802

Corsair 5000D Airflow

Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB

Fractal Design Define 7

Fractal Design Meshify 2

Lian Li PC-O11

Raijintek Paean Premium

Seasonic Syncro Q704

SilentiumPC Ventum VT4

Bestes Micro-ATX-Gehäuse:

Cooler Master MasterBox MB400L

Cooler Master MasterBox Q300P

Cooler Master Silencio S400

Corsair Crystal 280X

DeepCool Macube 110

DeepCool Matrexx 40 3FS

Fractal Design Focus G Mini

Fractal Design Meshify C Mini

Kolink Citadel

Bestes ITX-Gehäuse:

Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P

Cooler Master MasterCase H100 ARGB

Fractal Design Era ITX

InWin A1

NZXT H1

NZXT H200i

NZXT H210i

Raijintek Pan Slim

Bestes Netzteil:

be quiet! Dark Power Pro 12

Cooler Master V SFX Gold

Corsair AXi

Corsair RMx

Fractal Design Ion

Seasonic Connect

Seasonic Prime TX

Beste Gaming-Maus:

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro

Corsair Katar Pro XT

Corsair Sabre RGB Pro

Endgame Gear XM1 Revision 2

Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mountain Makalu 67

Razer Naga Pro Wireless

Razer Viper 8K

Beste Gaming-Tastatur:

Mountain Everest

Corsair K100 RGB

Corsair K100 RGB OPX

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

Ducky One 2

GG Champion's Bane

Logitech G512 GX

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

SteelSeries Apex Pro

Bester WLAN-Router:

ASUS RT-AC88U

ASUS RT-AX86U

AVM FRITZ!Box 7530 AX

AVM FRITZ!Box 7590

Netgear Nighthawk AX12

Netgear Nighthawk XR700

Synology RT2600ac

Bestes VR/AR-Produkt:

HP Reverb G2

Oculus Quest 2

Valve Index

Bester Gaming-Stuhl:

AKRacing Core

Corsair T3 Rush Gaming Chair

noblechairs EPIC

noblechairs HERO

noblechairs ICON

Recaro EXO FX

Bestes Streaming-Equipment:

AVerMedia Live Gamer Duo GC570D

Corsair elgato Cam Link 4K

Corsair elgato Key Light Air

Corsair elgato Stream Deck

Corsair elgato Wave:3

EVGA XR1

Bestes Gaming-Headset:

ASUS ROG Theta 7.1

Corsair HS60 Haptic

Corsair Virtuoso

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

HyperX Cloud Orbit S

Bestes Headset:

Apple AirPods Max

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Creative Sound Blaster Jam V2

Huawei Freebuds Studio

Sennheiser HD 560 S

Sony WH-1000XM4

Urbanista Miami

Beste Kopfhörer:

1MORE True Wireless ANC

Apple AirPods Pro

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

Jabra Elite 85t

KZ ZS10

OPPO Enco X

Razer Hammerhead Pods

RHA TrueConnect 2

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

Sony WF-1000XM3

Beste Lautsprecher:

Edifier S2000 MK III

Edifier S880DB

HiSense HS218

Logitech G560

Nubert nuPro X3000 RC

Razer Nommo Pro

Sonos Roam

Teufel Concept C

Bester Mini-PC:

ASUS PN50 Mini PC

Corsair One

Gigabyte Brix GB-BSi5-1135G7

Intel NUC 9 Extreme NUC9i9QNX

Lenovo Legion C

ZOTAC Magnus One

Bestes Gaming-Desktop-System:

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

Corsair One

ITDirect Custom Works Tomahawk

Lenovo Legion T7

MSI Infinite X Plus

MSI MEG Aegis Ti5

MSI MEG Trident X 10SF

PC Specialist Gladius T

PC Specialist Vidar

Bestes Notebook:

Apple MacBook Pro M1

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED

Dell XPS 13

Huawei MateBook 14 2020

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano G1

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7(i)

MSI Prestige 14 EVO

Bestes 2-in-1:

ASUS ROG Flow X13

ASUS ZenBook Flip S OLED

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 9310

HP Envy x360 13-ay

HP Spectre x360 14 2021

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold

Lenovo Yoga 9i

Microsoft Surface Pro 7s

Bestes Gaming-Notebook:

Alienware M15 R4

ASUS ROG Flow X13 + ROG XG Mobile RTX 3080

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR XB

Lenovo Legion 7

MSI GE66 Raider

MSI GE76 Raider

Bestes Smartphone:

Apple iPhone 12

ASUS Rog Phone 5

Google Pixel 5

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9 Pro

OPPO Find X3 Pro

RedMagic 6 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Bestes Wearable:

Amazfit GTR2e

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Fitbit Sense

Huawei Watch Fit

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5

Bestes Smart-Home-Produkt:

Amazon Echo Gen 4

Google Nest Audio

Bestes Gaming-Produkt:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series

AMD Ryzen 5000 series

Microsoft Xbox One X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Serie

Samsung Odyssey G9 LC49G95T

Sony PlayStation 5

Bestes Overclocking-Produkt:

Intel Core i9-11900K

Intel Core i9-10850K

Kingpin KPX

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360 Sub-Zero Intel Cryo

ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Apex

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Gigabyte Aorus Z590 Tachyon

ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Extreme

Beste neue Technologie:

AMD Infinity Cache

AMD Zen 3 architecture

Intel Cryo Cooling

NVIDIA Ampere architecture

NVIDIA DLSS 2.0

NVIDIA Reflex

OPPO X 2021 Rollable Display

Resizable Bar

Thunderbolt 4

TSMC 5nm process

Wi-Fi 6E

Produkt des Jahres:

AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Serie

Apple Macbook Pro M1

Intel Tiger Lake CPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 series

Samsung Odyssey G7 LC27G75T

Sony PlayStation 5

Nun schauen wir zuversichtlich auf die digitale Vergabe der achten European Hardware Awards und hoffen im nächsten Jahr wieder zur Computex reisen, von dort berichten und die Veranstaltung von dort abhalten zu können!