Microsoft veröffentlicht Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19564

Wie Microsoft über den Windows-Blog bekannt gegeben hat, wurde jetzt der Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19564 im Fast Ring veröffentlicht. Laut Angaben des US-amerikanischen Unternehmens sollen mit dem neuen Build 19564 unter anderem die Einstellungmöglichkeiten für die Grafik optimiert werden. Zudem hat der Kalender mit dem neuen Build ein Update erhalten. Somit lassen sich unter anderem über 30 neue Themes in der Applikation finden sowie eine vereinfachte Erstellung von Veranstaltungen bzw. eine aktualisierte Account-Navigation.
Außerdem wurden mit dem neuen Patch wieder einigen Fehler behoben. Mit dem Build 19564 soll in Zukunft der Windows Ink Workspace beim öffnen nicht mehr crashen. Ebenfalls soll das Passwortfeld auf dem Login-Screen nun immer rendern. In der Vergangenheit konnte es vorkommen, dass besagtes Feld fehlte. Eine komplette Übersicht über alle behobenen Fehler und aktuell bekannten Problemen, findet sich unterhalb dieses Beitrages.
Fehler die behoben wurden und andere Verbesserungen:
- We fixed an issue resulting in East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean and the Japanese IME) potentially being missing from the language/keyboard switcher (e.g. opened by Windows key + Space key) after upgrading from 20H1 Build 19041 or lower builds to Windows 10 Insider Preview build (19536 or later). Please note that this fix will stop it from happening, however, if you were already impacted from a previous build, you’ll need to remove and re-add any keyboards that are missing from the keyboard switcher by going to Settings > Time & Language > Language > Preferred languages, in order to get yourself back into a good
- We’ve updated the Japanese IME so that when using the new Microsoft Edge in inPrivate mode, this will also enable private mode in the IME.
- We fixed an issue from the previous flight where if you brought up clipboard history (WIN+V) and dismissed it without pasting anything, input in many places would stop working until you rebooted your PC.
- We fixed a rare crash when opening the Windows Ink Workspace.
- We fixed an issue that could result in the Wheel UI (that you’d see when using a Surface Dial) crashing when no custom commands had been configured.
- We fixed an issue that could result in the login screen password field unexpectedly not rendering.
- WSL Issue 4860: We’ve fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders experiencing this error message when using WSL2: A connection attempt failed on Windows.
- We’ve resolved one issue preventing some Insiders from updating to newer builds with error 0xc1900101. We’re continuing to review logs to further investigate additional issues with this error code.
- We fixed an issue with the Windows setup UI (that you would see when using an ISO, or if prompted to fix issues impacting Windows Update, such as low space) where the apostrophe in “you’re” was replaced by junk characters.
- We fixed an issue resulting in certain devices no longer sleeping on idle in recent builds.
- We reduced TLS usage in certain shell components. What does that mean for you? Basically, we made things take a little less memory, which also helps certain apps that are sensitive to TLS usage.
- We fixed an issue resulting in a small set of Insiders seeing their system time unexpectedly jump forward.
- We fixed a crash resulting in some Insiders seeing a green screen with a CRITICAL_PROCESS_DIED error message.
- We fixed an issue that could result in a deadlock (where everything would freeze) when using your PC.
- We fixed a crash some Insiders were hitting in EoaExperiences.exe when using the text input cursor indicator.
- We fixed an issue resulting in not being able to set focus to the search box in the common file dialog when launched from remote desktop connection settings and certain other apps.
- We fixed an issue where File Explorer wasn’t calculating the correct folder size in Properties when the UNC path was longer than MAX_PATH.
- We fixed an issue where the banner at the top of Settings might say an update was in progress, even though Windows Update Settings would say you’re up to date.
- For Insiders that have the Settings header, you may notice the OneDrive icon has been updated with today’s build.
- We fixed an issue resulting in Settings crashing when selecting sync across devices > Get Started under Clipboard.
- We fixed an issue with wallpaper transitions on Build 19536+, which was affecting some third-party wallpaper apps.
Bekannte Probleme:
- BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview.
- We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.
- The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).
- When you upgrade with certain languages, like Japanese, the “Installing Windows X%” page isn’t rendering the text correctly (only boxes are displayed).
- The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.