Windows 10 verabschiedet sich langsam von Paint, Notepad und Wordpad

Als langjähriger Windows-Nutzer kann man sich auf eines verlassen: Egal wie alt die Ursprünge der Programme mittlerweile sind, MS Paint, Wordpad und Notepad wird man auch bei Windows 10 einfach nicht los. Allerdings soll das jetzt ein Ende haben. Wie der internationale Hard- und Softwarehersteller Microsoft bekannt gab, soll es in Zukunft möglich sein, völlig eigenständig zu entscheiden, ob man die genannten Programme tatsächlich mit installieren möchte oder lieber auf diese verzichtet. Voraussetzung ist dabei allerdings Windows 10 in der Version 20H1, die im Insider Build 19551 bereits schon jetzt getestet werden kann.
Mit dem besagten Windows-Update werden die drei Programme als optionales Feature geführt. Somit tauchen MS Paint, Wordpad und das Notepad in der gleichen Liste auf, in der sich unter anderem schon der Windows Media Player und weitere Windows-Dienste befinden. Wer sich für eine Installation entscheiden sollte, benötigt für MS Paint insgesamt rund 7 MB. Für das Windows-Notepad werden lediglich circa 600 KB benötigt. Wordpad kommt hingegen auf über 6 MB. Somit lässt sich durch einen Verzicht auf die Anwendungen nicht wirklich viel Speicherplatz sparen. Allerdings ist es auch nicht sinnvoll, ungenutzte Programme weiterhin auf der Platte zu haben.
Mit dem Insider Build 19551 gibt es jedoch auch noch weitere Anpassungen, bzw. wurden diverse Fehler behoben:
- We fixed an issue resulting in snipping not working on secondary monitors.
- Thank you for reporting that the Optimize Drives Control Panel was incorrectly showing that optimization hadn’t run on some devices. We’ve fixed it in this build.
- We’ve fixed an issue causing Remote Desktop Connection crashes when attempting to connect to multiple sessions.
- We’ve made a server-side fix to address the issue causing Narrator Home to crash when selecting the “What’s New” button in Narrator Home.
- We fixed an issue that could result in the language defaults listed at the top of Language Settings unexpectedly being blank.
- We’ve done some work to help address feedback reports that screenshots (WIN+Shift+S) pasted into Outlook would be unexpectedly large.
- We fixed an issue where, if you’d changed the candidate pane font for the Pinyin IME, it would be reset back to default after you reboot your PC.
- We fixed an issue resulting in the “Safely Remove Hardware” icon in the notification area sometimes unexpectedly drawing in white (making it unreadable) when using light theme.
Folgende Fehler sind bereits bekannt:
- BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview.
- We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a beta of NVDA that resolves the known issue with Edge. Further information can also be found in the In Process blog post that goes into more detail about the beta.
- The cloud recovery option for Reset this PC isn’t working on this build. Please use the local reinstall option when performing Reset this PC.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re investigating reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0x8007042b.
- We’re looking into reports that some Insiders are unable to update to newer builds with error 0xc1900101.
- We’re looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.
- The Documents section under Privacy has a broken icon (just a rectangle).
- The IME candidate window for East Asian IMEs (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and the Japanese IME) may not open sometimes. We are investigating your reports. As a workaround if you encounter this, please change the focus to another application or editing area and back to the original and try again. Alternatively, you can go to Task Manager and end the “TextInputHost.exe” task from the Details tab, and it should work afterwards.
- [ADDED] There is an issue impacting ARM64 devices from updating to this build successfully. A fix will be coming soon in a future flight.
