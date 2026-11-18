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Die Nominierungen für die Game Awards 2026 stehen fest. Wenig überraschend, aber dennoch kontrovers diskutiert, findet sich GTA VI mehr als nur einmal in den Nominierungen, obwohl der Titel aktuell noch nicht erschienen ist. Die spontan nach Neuseeland ausgewanderten Spieler einmal ausgenommen. Ganze achtmal taucht der Name von Rockstars kommendem Spiel auf. Somit gehört Grand Theft Auto 6 zu den großen Favoriten der Show, die am 10. Dezember 2026 stattfinden soll.

In der Nacht zum 11. Dezember werden dann die Game Awards in ganzen 30 Kategorien vergeben. Für einen neuen Rekord reichen die Nominierungen von GTA VI allerdings nicht. Diesen hält weiterhin Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 mit insgesamt 13 Nominierungen im letzten Jahr. Für den Hauptpreis des Game of the Year nominiert sind 007 First Light, Control Resonant, GTA VI, Phantom Blade Zero Resident Evil Requiem und das gerade erst erschienene The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Die vollständige Übersicht der Nominierungen:

Game of the Year

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto 6

Phantom BLade Zero

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Game Direction

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto 6

Pragmata

Phantom Blade Zero

Resident Evil Requiem

Best Narrative

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto 6

Resident Evil Requiem

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Best Art Direction

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto 6

Mouse P.I. For Hire

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Score and Music

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Grand Theft Auto 6

Mixtape

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Audio Design

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto 6

Resident Evil Requiem

Star Wars: Galactic Racers

Best Performance

Patrick Gibson – 007 First Light

Angela Sant’Albano – Resident Evil Requiem

Liam Mcintyre – Marvel’s Wolverine

Manni L. Perez – Grand Theft Auto 6

Rahul Kohli – Saros

Games for Impact

Big Walk

Cairn

Forever Ago

Life is Strange Reunion

Lily’s World XD

Mixtape

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Forza Horizon 6

Gears of War: E-Day

Marvel's Wolverine

Rythm Heaven Groove

Best Ongoing Game

Arc Raiders

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best Community Support

Crimson Desert

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Warframe

Best Independent Game

Big Walk

Cairn

Denshattack!

Mewgenics

Mina the Hollower

Best Debut Indie Game

Dressmaker

Esoteric Ebb

Orbitals

Replaced

Silver Pines

Best Mobile Game

Arknights: Endfield

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Neverness to Everness

Pokemon Champions

Where Winds Meet

Best VR/AR game

Forefront

Into the Radius 2

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Best Action Game

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Gears of War: E-Day

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Phantom Blade Zero

Saros

Best Action/Adventure Game

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto 6

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Role-Playing Game

Final Fantasy Resonance

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Trails in the Sky: 2nd Chapter

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Invincible VS

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice

Best Family Game

Big Walk

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Pokémon Pokopia

Yoshi and the Mysterious Block

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Mewgenics

Planet Zoo 2

Pokemon Pokopia

Slay the Spire 2

Star Wars Zero Company

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 27

Forza Horizon 6

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Screamer

Star Wars Galactic Racer

Best Multiplayer Game

Big Walk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Gears of War: E-Day

Marathon

Meccha Chameleon

Orbitals

Best Adaptation

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Season 2

Fallout: Season 2

Mortal Kombat 2

Resident Evil

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Best User Creation

A Dream of Silence: Revamped

Create Aeruonautics

Nopixel 5

Star Wars: Droid Tycoon

TTK Testing

Content Creator of the Year

Cdawg

Cellbit

IShowSpeed

LilSimsie

OhnePixel

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy – Gen.G

Donk – Team Spirit

Erde – LOUD

Yatoro – Team Spirit

Zywoo – Team Vitality

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Team

Gen.G – League of Legends

LOUD – Valorant

Team Falcons – Counter-Strike 2

Team Falcons – Rocket League

Team Spirit – Dota 2

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Most Anticipated Game