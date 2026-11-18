The Game Awards 2026
Das sind die Nominierten
Von
Bernd Schneider
Werbung
Die Nominierungen für die Game Awards 2026 stehen fest. Wenig überraschend, aber dennoch kontrovers diskutiert, findet sich GTA VI mehr als nur einmal in den Nominierungen, obwohl der Titel aktuell noch nicht erschienen ist. Die spontan nach Neuseeland ausgewanderten Spieler einmal ausgenommen. Ganze achtmal taucht der Name von Rockstars kommendem Spiel auf. Somit gehört Grand Theft Auto 6 zu den großen Favoriten der Show, die am 10. Dezember 2026 stattfinden soll.
In der Nacht zum 11. Dezember werden dann die Game Awards in ganzen 30 Kategorien vergeben. Für einen neuen Rekord reichen die Nominierungen von GTA VI allerdings nicht. Diesen hält weiterhin Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 mit insgesamt 13 Nominierungen im letzten Jahr. Für den Hauptpreis des Game of the Year nominiert sind 007 First Light, Control Resonant, GTA VI, Phantom Blade Zero Resident Evil Requiem und das gerade erst erschienene The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.
Die vollständige Übersicht der Nominierungen:
Game of the Year
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Phantom BLade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Game Direction
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Pragmata
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
Best Narrative
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
Best Art Direction
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Mouse P.I. For Hire
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Score and Music
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Audio Design
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Star Wars: Galactic Racers
Best Performance
- Patrick Gibson – 007 First Light
- Angela Sant’Albano – Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam Mcintyre – Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez – Grand Theft Auto 6
- Rahul Kohli – Saros
Games for Impact
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange Reunion
- Lily’s World XD
- Mixtape
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Rythm Heaven Groove
Best Ongoing Game
- Arc Raiders
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best Community Support
- Crimson Desert
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
Best Independent Game
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Denshattack!
- Mewgenics
- Mina the Hollower
Best Debut Indie Game
- Dressmaker
- Esoteric Ebb
- Orbitals
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights: Endfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokemon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
Best VR/AR game
- Forefront
- Into the Radius 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Best Action Game
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Saros
Best Action/Adventure Game
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Role-Playing Game
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky: 2nd Chapter
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- Invincible VS
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
Best Family Game
- Big Walk
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Block
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Mewgenics
- Planet Zoo 2
- Pokemon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire 2
- Star Wars Zero Company
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars Galactic Racer
Best Multiplayer Game
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marathon
- Meccha Chameleon
- Orbitals
Best Adaptation
- Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Season 2
- Fallout: Season 2
- Mortal Kombat 2
- Resident Evil
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Best User Creation
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped
- Create Aeruonautics
- Nopixel 5
- Star Wars: Droid Tycoon
- TTK Testing
Content Creator of the Year
- Cdawg
- Cellbit
- IShowSpeed
- LilSimsie
- OhnePixel
Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy – Gen.G
- Donk – Team Spirit
- Erde – LOUD
- Yatoro – Team Spirit
- Zywoo – Team Vitality
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- LOUD – Valorant
- Team Falcons – Counter-Strike 2
- Team Falcons – Rocket League
- Team Spirit – Dota 2
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Most Anticipated Game
- Fable
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation
- God of War Laufey
- Resident Evil Veronica
- The Witcher 4