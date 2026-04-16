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Neben ihren vorherigen Anstellungen bei Apple, Google, Intel, Broadcom und einigen mehr sind Gerard Williams, John Bruno und Ram Srinivasan vor allem durch Nuvia bekannt geworden. Das Datacenter-CPU-Startup wurde Anfang Januar 2021 für 1,4 Milliarden US-Dollar von Qualcomm übernommen.
Bereits im Januar hat Gerard Williams Qualcomm dann verlassen, genauso wie John Bruno. Ram Srinivasan verließ Nuvia noch vor der Übernahme von Nuvia durch Qualcomm. Nun haben Williams, Bruno und Srinivasan ihr nächstes CPU-Startup gegründet: Nuvacore.
The old guard designs for the ground. Nuvacore builds for the stratosphere.
Maximum performance. Absolute area efficiency. No compromise.
A general-purpose CPU core designed to excel everywhere—from core infrastructure to advanced AI systems, including the continuous demands of agentic computing.
This is not iteration, it is a complete rewrite of the rules of silicon.
In einigen Stichworten der ersten Ankündigung wird bereits deutlich, in welche Richtung Nuvacore sich und die Produkte entwickeln möchte. Einmal mehr sollen die Regeln im CPU-Design völlig neu definiert werden.
A New Standard for the CPU Core
At its heart, Nuvacore is building a general-purpose CPU core that refuses to compromise. We are hyper-focused on two massive pillars of modern hardware: maximum performance and absolute area efficiency.
While legacy architectures struggle to balance power and performance, Nuvacore is designing from the ground up to excel everywhere. Our target workloads aren't just standard data center tasks; we are building specifically for the intense, continuous demands of advanced AI systems and agentic computing.
In a world where AI agents are expected to run autonomously and continuously, the underlying compute infrastructure requires a profound leap in both efficiency and raw power. With decades of combined expertise in pushing the boundaries of architecture, Gerard, John, and Ram are ensuring Nuvacore delivers exactly that.
The Verdict: A New Era of Compute
Launching a new CPU venture is notoriously difficult, capital-intensive, and highly competitive. However, with three of the industry's most accomplished engineering minds at the helm and a razor-sharp focus on the bottlenecks of modern computing, Nuvacore is positioned to lead the charge.
We aren't just looking to build a better chip; we are building the engine for the next generation of computing.
Das von Grund auf neu entwickelte CPU-Design dürfte, genau wie das Phoenix-Design von Nuvia, auf einer ARM-Basis aufbauen. Über den Zielmarkt macht man keine klaren Aussagen und spricht von einer "general-purpose CPU", aber eben auch von "AI agents" und "agentic computing", was eher auf eine Datacenter-Ausrichtung hindeutet.
In den kommenden Monaten werden wir sehen, in welche Richtung sich Nuvacore entwickeln wird und wann erstmals handfeste Details ans Tageslicht gelangen.