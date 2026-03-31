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Auf der Computex im vergangenen Jahr präsentierte Noctua erstmals den Prototypen eines AiO-CPU-Kühlers. Auf der eigenen Roadmap ist dieser noch für das zweite Quartal 2026 terminiert. Aber solche Zeitpläne verschieben sich und gerade Noctua hat in der Vergangenheit bereits entsprechende Erfahrungen gemacht.
Asetek hat eine inzwischen gelöschte Mitteilung samt Video (via Videocardz) veröffentlicht, die von Overclock3D gesichert wurde. Laut Asetek befindet sich der AiO-Kühler in der letzten Phase der Entwicklung, dem Production Validation Test (PVT). Die erwartete Leistung des Kühlers werde laut Asetek erreicht und die Fertigung liege für eine Verfügbarkeit im zweiten Quartal 2026 im Plan.
Demnach dürften wir zu Computex in diesem Jahr das finale Produkt sehen. Weiterhin heißt es:
Engineering and Performance Highlights
The Asetek Emma (G8) V2 pump operates at a nominal speed of approximately 3,600 RPM (±300 RPM). Through collaboration with Noctua, several key performance aspects have been enhanced. Firstly, a triple-layer noise-reduction pump cover reduces both air-borne noise and structure-borne vibrations. Secondly, a dedicated mode switch allows users to choose between three different pump speed profiles to fine-tune performance-to-noise characteristics.
Thirdly, the cooling system has been optimized through the pairing of Noctua’s award-winning NF-A12x25 G2 and NF-A14x25 G2 fans with Asetek’s Emma (G8) V2 radiators featuring a non-louvered fin design. This combination enables smooth airflow with low resistance, allowing the system to deliver strong thermal performance while meeting low-noise operation requirements, even at reduced fan speeds. The non-louvered design also helps minimize dust accumulation, supporting consistent long-term cooling efficiency.
Integration with Noctua Ecosystem
Featuring Noctua’s SecuFirm2+ mounting system, the cooler is fully compatible with existing Noctua parts. Offset mounting options align with heat concentration zones on both Intel and AMD CPUs, delivering optimised thermal performance confirmed through benchmark testing.
Durability and Reliability
With a strong focus on long-term reliability and consistent performance, the design incorporates multiple engineering choices aimed at product longevity and quality. One example is the use of an Asetek-customized analog PWM controller tuned specifically for Noctua, offering greater stability and durability compared to typical software-based control solutions. In addition, extensive performance validation and reliability testing have been conducted to ensure consistent operation across use cases.
The latest milestone of successful PVT completion reflects the collaborative engineering effort and production progress between the two companies, confirming both the technical and operational excellence behind these upcoming flagship AIO liquid coolers.
Asetek bestätigt den Einsatz der neuen Emma-(G8)-V2-Pumpe, die im Normalbetrieb bei 3.600 Umdrehungen pro Minute arbeiten soll. Auf dem ebenfalls neuen Emma-(G8)-V2-Radiator sollen Noctuas Lüfter in den Modellvarianten NF-A12x25 G2 und NF-A14x25 G2 zum Einsatz kommen.
Letztlich will Noctua aber nicht nur einfach seine Lüfter auf den Radiator von Asetek schnallen, sondern auch weiteren Einfluss nehmen. So kommt das Montagesystem SecuFirm2+ zum Einsatz. Weiterhin sollen die Finnen des Radiators derart angepasst sein, dass die eigenen Lüfter die bestmögliche Kühlleistung erreichen. Ähnlich geht man für die Noctua-Editionen bei den Grafikkarten vor. Auch den PWM-Controller hat man angepasst.
Bereits bekannt ist, dass die AiO von Noctua in drei Größen erscheinen wird. Der Radiator kommt auf 420 mm, 360 mm oder 240 mm und damit ergibt sich auch die Abwärme, die abgeführt werden kann. Über die Abmessungen nimmt der Radiator 3x 140 mm, 3x 120 mm oder 2x 120 mm auf. Optional lässt sich auf der Pumpeneinheit ein Lüfter mit 80 mm installieren, sodass zum Beispiel auch die Speichermodule gekühlt werden.
Wir sind auf die finale Vorstellung der AiO von Noctua gespannt. Diese sollte, wie gesagt, zur Computex Anfang Juni erfolgen.