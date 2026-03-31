Engineering and Performance Highlights

The Asetek Emma (G8) V2 pump operates at a nominal speed of approximately 3,600 RPM (±300 RPM). Through collaboration with Noctua, several key performance aspects have been enhanced. Firstly, a triple-layer noise-reduction pump cover reduces both air-borne noise and structure-borne vibrations. Secondly, a dedicated mode switch allows users to choose between three different pump speed profiles to fine-tune performance-to-noise characteristics.

Thirdly, the cooling system has been optimized through the pairing of Noctua’s award-winning NF-A12x25 G2 and NF-A14x25 G2 fans with Asetek’s Emma (G8) V2 radiators featuring a non-louvered fin design. This combination enables smooth airflow with low resistance, allowing the system to deliver strong thermal performance while meeting low-noise operation requirements, even at reduced fan speeds. The non-louvered design also helps minimize dust accumulation, supporting consistent long-term cooling efficiency.

Integration with Noctua Ecosystem

Featuring Noctua’s SecuFirm2+ mounting system, the cooler is fully compatible with existing Noctua parts. Offset mounting options align with heat concentration zones on both Intel and AMD CPUs, delivering optimised thermal performance confirmed through benchmark testing.

Durability and Reliability

With a strong focus on long-term reliability and consistent performance, the design incorporates multiple engineering choices aimed at product longevity and quality. One example is the use of an Asetek-customized analog PWM controller tuned specifically for Noctua, offering greater stability and durability compared to typical software-based control solutions. In addition, extensive performance validation and reliability testing have been conducted to ensure consistent operation across use cases.

The latest milestone of successful PVT completion reflects the collaborative engineering effort and production progress between the two companies, confirming both the technical and operational excellence behind these upcoming flagship AIO liquid coolers.