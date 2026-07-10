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Während PC-Spieler weiterhin auf die nächste GeForce-Generation warten, hat NVIDIA nun immerhin neue Karten vorgestellt – allerdings nicht für den PCIe-Slot, sondern für das Sammelalbum. Das Unternehmen verteilt ab sofort Trading Cards mit Motiven rund um seine Produkte und Technologien. Ein netter Gag für Fans, der angesichts eines Jahres ohne neue GeForce-Grafikkarten aber auch eine gewisse Ironie mit sich bringt. Denn wer auf frische Gaming-Hardware gehofft hatte, dürfte mit einer holografischen Sammelkarte nur bedingt zufriedenzustellen sein.

Die "GeForce Trading Cards Series 1" bestehen aus 14 Sammelkarten, die ab diesem Sommer verteilt werden. Die Sammelkarten beschreiben GPUs, Spiele und Technologien in der Geschichte von NVIDIA. Dazu gehören Hardware wie die NV1, GeForce 256, GeForce 3, GeForce 7800 GTX und GeForce-GTX-10-Serie sowie Tech-Demos wie Bubble, Chameleon und Medusa. Zudem Spiele wie Unreal Tournament 2004 und Borderlands.

NVIDIA beschreibt dies wie folgt:

NV1: The blueprint. Launched in 1995, NV1 was NVIDIA’s first mainstream multimedia processor, combining support for joystick, audio, VGA, 2D and 3D. It marked an early starting point for the company’s work in PC graphics.

GeForce 256: The world’s first GPU. Introduced in 1999, GeForce 256 helped define the GPU by bringing transform, lighting and rendering onto a single chip, shifting more graphics work from the CPU to dedicated graphics hardware.

GeForce 3: The first GPU with Programmable Shaders. Powered by the nFiniteFX Engine, GeForce 3 helped bring programmable vertex and pixel shaders to GeForce gamers, giving developers more control over lighting, materials, surfaces and real-time visual effects.

GeForce 7800 GTX: Full-Throttle Graphics. A flagship from the mid-2000s PC gaming boom, GeForce 7800 GTX represented the GeForce 7 Series era, with advances including CineFX 4.0, Shader Model 3.0 support and high dynamic range rendering.

GeForce 10 Series: 10: Gaming Perfected. Powered by the Pascal architecture, GeForce GTX 1080 became a memorable enthusiast upgrade, bringing a major leap in performance and efficiency to high-resolution gaming and VR experiences.

Bubble, Chameleon and Medusa: Classic real-time demos. NVIDIA demos have long shown what new GeForce hardware could render in real time, from reflective environments to programmable shader effects and detailed character showcases.

The Way It’s Meant To Be Played: A GeForce gaming signature. Series 1 nods to the long-running NVIDIA gaming program through cards inspired by Unreal Tournament 2004 and Borderlands, two PC favorites from different eras of GeForce gaming.

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition: Night City goes #RTXON. This special-edition design connects the RTX era with Night City, cybernetic style and one of PC gaming’s most recognizable visual worlds.

Checklist card: A nod to collector culture. A simple tracker for fans who want to follow the Series 1 lineup and the history each card represents.

Zu bekommen sein werden die Karten über die "Summer of RTX"-Promotion auf diversen Social-Media-Kanälen von NVIDIA. Zudem wird man sie auf Events wie der QuakeCon 2026 und der gamescom 2026 verteilen. In welchem Umfang dies der Fall ist, ist nicht bekannt. Die Chance, an eine solche Sammlerkarte zu gelangen, ist also aktuell größer, als auf eine neue GeForce-Karte.