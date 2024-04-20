So I didn't actually really want to do this but I've been left no choice really.

I left EK almost a month ago now, the past year with EKWB has been one of the most stressful times in my career, from losing all leadership and effectively running US operations by myself, with no budget, what I could only describe as a skeleton crew (albeit full of amazing humans) and having all resources slowly taken away until the business can do nothing but fail. To not being paid for almost 4 months, strong armed and bullied into signing a new contract through fear of losing my job and also financial ruin.

I'm shedding a light on this for two main reasons, the first one is completely selfish, but the financial position EK have left me in leaves me no choice but to use this experience as leverage in an aid to try and get what is owed. The other reason is, I've been in this industry long enough to know that companies that operate like this do not have a place in the industry. I've witnessed blatant racism, stories of psychological manipulation, plain bare faced lying, severe unprofessionalism amongst other things.

A lot of friends lost there jobs and a lot more as result of horrendous decision making, a complete lack of sense of duty and ultimately focusing on one thing, making the most money, as quick as possible regardless of the cost, the cost was high on this one for many people.

I do want to point out one important thing though, all this being said, there are still some fantastic humans working at EK that I will always respect and have time for. I'm hoping that this message gives them the shove they need, they pay up what they owe and more importantly, gets them to rethink the culture they've built.