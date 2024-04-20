Werbung
EK Water Blocks befindet sich offenbar in finanziellen Schwierigkeiten und soll ein Liquiditätsproblem haben. Dies geht es aus einem Report hervor, der von GamersNexus veröffentlicht wurde. In diesem wird EK Water Blocks vorgeworfen, Auftragnehmer, Mitarbeiter und Lieferanten nicht bezahlt zu haben. Auch Steuerschulden soll EKWB in den USA haben.
Im Frühjahr 2023 verkündete EKWB eine Preiserhöhung und begründete dies mit gestiegenen Kosten. Gut ein Jahr zuvor sollen 25 % der Mitarbeiter entlassen worden sein.
Zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung hat GamersNexus mit mehr als einem Dutzend Personen gesprochen, die verschiedene Versionen der Geschichte bestätigt haben. Der Bericht zeichnet ein Bild eines Unternehmens, das von einem CEO, der vom Gründer eingesetzt wurde, "in den Boden gestampft wurde" – so GamersNexus.
Sobald EKWB von den Recherchen erfahren habe, habe man einen Großteil der ausstehenden Summen bezahlt sowie einigen Quellen (oder von denen man vermutete sie seien eine mögliche Quelle) eine Unterlassungserklärung zukommen lassen.
Viele der Quellen wollten anonym bleiben. Einzig Dan Henderson, der bei EKWB in den USA angestellt war, äußerte sich bereits vor zwei Tagen öffentlich auf LinkedIn.
So I didn't actually really want to do this but I've been left no choice really.
I left EK almost a month ago now, the past year with EKWB has been one of the most stressful times in my career, from losing all leadership and effectively running US operations by myself, with no budget, what I could only describe as a skeleton crew (albeit full of amazing humans) and having all resources slowly taken away until the business can do nothing but fail. To not being paid for almost 4 months, strong armed and bullied into signing a new contract through fear of losing my job and also financial ruin.
I'm shedding a light on this for two main reasons, the first one is completely selfish, but the financial position EK have left me in leaves me no choice but to use this experience as leverage in an aid to try and get what is owed. The other reason is, I've been in this industry long enough to know that companies that operate like this do not have a place in the industry. I've witnessed blatant racism, stories of psychological manipulation, plain bare faced lying, severe unprofessionalism amongst other things.
A lot of friends lost there jobs and a lot more as result of horrendous decision making, a complete lack of sense of duty and ultimately focusing on one thing, making the most money, as quick as possible regardless of the cost, the cost was high on this one for many people.
I do want to point out one important thing though, all this being said, there are still some fantastic humans working at EK that I will always respect and have time for. I'm hoping that this message gives them the shove they need, they pay up what they owe and more importantly, gets them to rethink the culture they've built.
Dem Team seien die Ressourcen entzogen worden und letztendlich habe er vier Monate kein Gehalt bekommen. Mit Druck sei er gezwungen worden einen neuen Arbeitsvertrag zu unterzeichnen. Sein Post auf LinkedIn gibt einen tiefen Einblick in die Arbeitsweise bei EKWB – zumindest bezogen auf die Organisation in den USA.
Mögliche Gründe für die finanziellen Schwierigkeiten von EKWB sollen ein extrem breites und spezialisiertes Produktangebot sein, was hinsichtlich des geringen Absatzes einzelner Produkte und der Kosten für die Lagerung nicht mehr tragbar sein soll. Aber auch eine finanzielle Misswirtschaft soll eine Rolle spielen.
Eine offizielle Reaktion seitens EKWB auf die Veröffentlichung des Berichts steht noch aus. Vor der Veröffentlichung des Videos durch GamersNexus gab man allerdings folgende Stellungnahme ab:
Rest assured that EK is not forcing any of our employees to keep quiet-responding to your emails is their prerogative. However, we would like to emphasize once more that publicly commenting on bilaterall matters does not benefit any party, and we, therefore, prefer to resolve dissents privately.
The company's top priority is paying our employees' salaries. We have around 200 employees who support their families by EK making regular payments.
The company has always settled its debts and never intended not to pay some postponed bills. All outstanding bills will be dealt with, just like our taxes in the State of Texas.
As for Daniel Henderson and his outreach on social media, we are sorry about his reaction. Some reasons for his vendetta are likely linked to previous management figures with whom we parted ways in February 2024. The new management distances itself from the practices of the past.
We do not want to comment further because we have not yet established all the facts of this situation. The investigation is underway. However, Daniel's accusations do not reflect the entire story, and we really don't see how its public exposure could contribute to an amicable solution. Ultimately, any offense taken at us is solely between Daniel and EK.
In obigem Statement widerspricht EKWB den Vorwürfen weitestgehend. So steht nun Aussage gegen Aussagen, wenngleich GamersNexus vielerlei Belege vorlegen konnte, nach denen die Aussagen von EKWB nicht stimmen können.
