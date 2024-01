Looking ahead, customer excitement for our upcoming Turin family of EPYC Processors is very strong. Turin is a drop-in replacement for existing 4th Gen EPYC platforms that extends our performance, efficiency and TCO leadership with the addition of our next-gen Zen 5 core, new memory expansion capabilities and higher core counts. Internal and end customer validation work is progressing to plan with Turin on track to deliver overall performance leadership, as well as leadership on a per core or per watt basis across a wide range of workloads when it launches later this year.

We are aggressively driving our Ryzen AI CPU roadmap to extend our AI leadership, including our next-gen Strix processors that are expected to deliver more than three times the AI performance of our Ryzen 7040 series processors. Strix combines our next-gen, Zen 5 core with enhanced RDNA graphics and an updated Ryzen AI engine to significantly increase the performance, energy efficiency and AI capabilities of PCs. Customer momentum for Strix is strong with the first notebooks on track to launch later this year.